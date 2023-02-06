Louisa Harland, Nick Mohammad, and Adrian Lester star in Happy Valley writer Sally Wainwright’s new drama The Ballad of Renegade Nell

With the Happy Valley finale already a dim and distant memory – what even happened, anyway? – you’re no doubt looking for something new to watch. Maybe a new crime drama, like Sherwood or Luther – or maybe it’s not a crime drama you want at all, but instead something new by writer Sally Wainwright.

Sally Wainwright’s next project, The Ballad of Renegade Nell, is currently filming – and it’s expected to arrive on Disney+ later this year.

The series, which is set to star Derry Girls’ Louisa Harland as Renegade Nell, follows a woman on a swashbuckling adventure after she’s framed for a murder she didn’t commit. Harland will be joined by Craig Parkinson (Line of Duty), Nick Mohammad (Ted Lasso), and Adrian Lester (Trigger Point) amongst others.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Ballad of Renegade Nell ahead of its release on Disney+ later this year.

What is it about?

The IMDb synopsis for The Ballad of Renegade Nell explains that “Accused of murder, Nell Jackson finds herself forced to live on plunder and expedients with her two sisters. Helped by a brave spirit named Billy Blind, she realizes that fate has not led her astray by chance as she will cross paths with Queen Anne and play a role in the power struggles that are being played out over the European battlefields.”

Who stars in The Ballad of Renegade Nell?

L: a headshot of Louisa Harland; R: a photo of a film clapperboard that reads The Ballad of Renegade Nell (Credit: Disney+)

Louisa Harland plays Nell, a quick-witted and bright young woman who reinvents herself as a Renegade after being framed for a murder she didn’t commit. Harland, of course, is best known for playing Orla in Derry Girls – this is her first major leading role since the end of the Channel 4 sitcom.

Adrian Lester plays the Earl of Poynton, Nell’s scheming adversary and the villain of the piece. You’ll know Lester from starring in the BBC crime drama Hustle, but more recently he’s also appeared in ITV thriller Trigger Point and the Channel 4 political drama The Undeclared War.

Nick Mohammad plays Billy Blind, a plucky spirit Nell meets on her adventures. Mohammad is best known for playing Coach Nate in Ted Lasso, but you might also recognise him from his Sky Comedy series Intelligence, which he wrote and starred in. Otherwise, he’s also made guest appearances in Stath Lets Flats, Fresh Meat, and Drifters.

They’re joined by Craig Parkinson (Line of Duty) as Nell’s kind-hearted father Sam, Richardson (Nip/Tuck) is eccentric newspaper magnate Lady Eularia Moggerhanger, Alice Kremelberg (The Sinner) as young widow Sofia Wilmot, and Pip Torrens (The Crown) is set to play Sofia’s father Lord Blancheford amongst others.

Who writes and directs The Ballad of Renegade Nell?

Sally Wainwright is set to write all eight episodes of The Ballad of Renegade Nell. Wainwright is probably best known as the writer/creator of Happy Valley, but you might also know her from her work on Gentleman Jack and At Home with the Braithwaites.

Ben Taylor (Sex Education), Amanda Brotchie (Gentleman Jack), and MJ Delaney (Ted Lasso) are each set to direct episodes of The Ballad of Renegade Nell.

Is there a trailer?

No, not yet - but as soon as there is we’ll update this piece to include it.

When and how can I watch The Ballad of Renegade Nell?

The Ballad of Renegade Nell will be available to watch on Disney+. It doesn’t yet have an official release date, but given that filming has been underway since late 2022, it seems like a reasonable assumption that the series will arrive in 2023.

As ever, you can sign up for Disney+ right here.

How many episodes are there?

The Ballad of Renegade Nell is an eight-part drama, with each episode around forty-five minutes long (much like Wainwright’s previous series Gentleman Jack).

Where is it filmed?

There’s no official information about filming locations just yet, but given it’s a Lookout Point production from Sally Wainwright, it feels like a reasonable assumption that Renegade Nell’s adventures will take place in and around Halifax.

Is the Ballad of Renegade Nell a true story?

No, it’s not – while Wainwright’s previous historical drama, Gentleman Jack, was inspired by a true story, Renegade Nell is entirely fictional.

Why should I be looking forward to it?