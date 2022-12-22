Line of Duty came to an end last year with a season finale which saw the corrupt officer ‘H’ finally unmasked. The BBC show saw its average viewership grow year on year from the second season, with an estimated 12.8 million tuning in for what was billed as the final ever episode.
However, a rumour has spread that the series will be making a major comeback next year to tie up loose. Whilst some fans are ecstatic that the thrilling drama could return, others are not sure whether the rumours are too good to be true.
Is there a season 7 of Line of Duty?
A TV insider told The Sun that there was ‘unfinished business’ with the series and that several main cast members are on board to return for a new season. The source said: “Viewers weren’t satisfied with the ending of series six and were crying out for a more sensational conclusion, now Jed can deliver that.
“The question is whether the person we were led to believe was H really is the villain that AC-12 has been hunting or if it was another nemesis. There’s also a theory another, darker puppet-master is at work.”
Vicky McClure, who played DI Kate Fleming in the show appeared on Good Morning Britain this week and said of shooting a new series: “We’d all love to, we’re all game. I think it’s just a case of now . . . Martin, I think he’s in about nine shows or something. He’s busy, so I’m sure we’ll get there.”
The season finale was not popular with some fans, who thought that the revelation that Superintendent Ian Buckells was the man the officers had been searching for was a major anti-climax to a show that had captivated viewers for seven years. A new series is expected to retcon some aspects of the previous finale.
When will Line of Duty season 7 be out?
If the new season does go ahead, it is expected to be just three episodes long - the series will reveal if Detective Ian Buckells, played by Nigel Boyle, really was the criminal mastermind H.
The new series is expected to air next year, although as the series has not yet been officially greenlit, a release date is currently unknown. If the series does arrive next year, it will most likely air in weekly instalments on BBC One and be available on BBC iPlayer shortly after it is first broadcast.
Who will be in the cast of Line of Duty season 7?
The cast have not been confirmed for the rumoured seventh season of the show. However, the main stars are set to return - these are the cast members we expect to be in Line of Duty season seven:
- Martin Compston as DS Steve Arnott
- Vicky McClure as DC Kate Fleming
- Adrian Dunbar as Supt. Ted Hastings
How can you watch Line of Duty seasons 1-6?
All of seasons 1-6 of Line of Duty are available to watch now on BBC iPlayer.