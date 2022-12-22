It’s another Very Special Episode of Screen Babble this week, as Kelly, Steven, and Alex break down the Year in TV 2022.

Next, it’s time to decide on the best of our returning favourites. Which sitcom pushed its double acts to new heights in Series 2? Did Better Call Saul surpass Breaking Bad in the end? Which BBC One thriller caught fire with Alex’s friends? And who’s looking forward to the Peaky Blinders movie more – Kelly or Cillian Murphy?

We also got into what we’re all always secretly wondering – what was the worst of 2022? Which of Kelly’s favourite shows went off the trails completely? What did Steven never quite click with, what did he give up on completely, and which long-running comedy needs to finally end? And which sitcom reminded Alex of a chewing gum advert?

Finally, we round off the podcast with a few hidden gems and surprises – the shows that no one else expected, and in some cases no one else watched, but you all absolutely have to.

Tomorrow morning, you can also look forward to a very special Mini Babble, as Weekend Watch becomes Next Year’s Watch. Steven will take us through all the best TV to keep an eye out for next year – and warns you about some of the shows that’ll be so big you can’t avoid them.

We’ll be taking a week off over Christmas, but you can look forward to a new episode at the start of January. We’ll be getting into what we watched over the Christmas break, breaking down the big shows that kicked off 2023, and taking a closer look at what’s already got everyone talking.

Listen to this week’s episode right here…

[embed]

