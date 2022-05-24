Better Call Saul series 6 is going to be split in two – the first 7 episodes will air in April, with the final 6 episodes following from July

Better Call Saul, the Breaking Bad spinoff starring Bob Odenkirk, returned for its sixth and final season in April.

The final series is going to be split in two: the first 7 episodes will air in April, with the final 6 episodes following from July.

Here’s everything you need to know about Better Call Saul series 6.

What is it about?

Better Call Saul is a Breaking Bad spinoff following Walter White’s lawyer Saul Goodman (as in, “it’s all good, man!”).

The final series sees the conclusion of Jimmy McGill’s slow transformation into Saul Goodman, and brings Better Call Saul full circle with Breaking Bad.

Who is in the cast?

Bob Odenkirk as Saul Goodman (Credit: Michele K.Short/AMC/Sony Pictures Television)

Bob Odenkirk stars as Saul Goodman. Odenkirk is a prolific comic actor, best known for appearing in sketch show Mr Show and as a writer for Saturday Night Live, but he’s also played dramatic roles in Fargo, The Post, and Little Women.

Rhea Seehorn joins Odenkirk as attorney Kim Wexler. Seehorn is best known for her role in Better Call Saul, but prior to playing Wexler here she appeared in The Act, Veep, and Whitney.

The rest of the cast includes Jonathan Banks (Community), Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian), Patrick Fabian (Timecop), and Tony Dalton (Hawkeye) amongst others.

Will Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul be in it?

Better Call Saul is a prequel to Breaking Bad, which starred Bryan Cranston as Walter White and Aaron Paul as his student/accomplice Jesse, so there’s always been some question as to whether the two might appear in Better Call Saul in some capacity.

After teasing it for a while, creator Vince Gilligan finaly confirmed that Cranston and Paul will appear in the final series of Better Call Saul in some capacity - though we don’t yet know how big a role it’ll be.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is! You can take a look at it right here.

How and where can I watch it?

Better Call Saul will air weekly on Netflix in the UK, with the first episode arriving on April 19 (that’s a day after the US release date of April 18).

The first 7 episodes of Better Call Saul season 6 will air from April 18 to May 23 2022, with the final 6 episodes airing from July 11 through to August 15 2022.

Is this the final series?

Yes, it is. However, it’s being released in two halves – not unlike Breaking Bad’s final season, or Ozark’s final season, or any number of other final seasons you might care to name. It’s a bit of a trend now.

Why has Better Call Saul season 6 been split in two?

It’s about awards eligibility, basically. The two halves will air in two different Emmy cycles - at the end of one award season and at the start of the next - meaning the series will be eligible to win awards in two years rather than just the one.

The second half of Better Call Saul season 6 will air as voting starts on the awards season that just ended, which will likely increase the chances of the first half of season 6 winning awards too - it’ll be fresh in voters’ minds as they cast their ballots.

What do the reviews say?

Steven Ross, reviewing Better Call Saul season 6 for NationalWorld, argued that “ultimately, what makes Better Call Saul such a watchable programme - and one which rivals Breaking Bad - is its characters”, praising the series opener’s focus on “dialogue over gunplay”.

You can read the full review right here.

Why should I watch it?