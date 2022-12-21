Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama is a Channel 4 miniseries, starring Michael Sheen and Natalia Tena, about the Wagatha Christie court case

It all started in October 2019 with those four words: ‘It’s Rebekah Vardy’s account’. Coleen Rooney had long suspected someone close to her had leaked stories from her personal Instagram account to The Sun newspaper and she decided to do a little detective work.

She posted a series of fake stories to her private account, and blocked all accounts except the one she suspected of being behind the leaks. When the made up stories made their way into the news headlines she believed that she had found the leaker, and she went public, telling the world that it was fellow wag Rebekah Vardy.

Advertisement

But the drama didn’t stop there - Vardy protested her innocence and took Rooney to court, suing her for libel. The High Court heard the case earlier this year, and now the courtroom drama is being brought back to life in a Channel 4 miniseries.

Vardy V Rooney: A Courtroom Drama cast

Advertisement

What is Vardy v Rooney about?

The series begins with the onset of the Wagatha Christie trial, and the first episode sees Vardy cross-examined by Coleen Rooney’s opposition. In the second episode of the series, Coleen is in the hot seat, facing cross examination, and as the trail draws to a close, the verdict is announced.

Advertisement

Who is in the cast of Vardy v Rooney?

Michael Sheen as David Sherborne

David Sheborne is the barrister who represented Coleen Rooney in the case. His list of former clients includes Princess Diana, Tony Blair (who Sheen has played on three occasions), and Kate Moss.

Sheen is a well-known actor whose film credits include Frost/Nixon, Nocturnal Animals, Passengers, and The Damned United. He has also starred in drama series Prodigal Son, comedy fantasy series Good Omens alongside David Tennant, and comedy drama Stages, also with Tennant.

Advertisement

Michael Sheen as David Sherborne

Advertisement

Natalia Tena as Rebekah Vardy

Vardy was the defendant in the case, having been accused of leaking news about her supposed friend Coleen to the tabloid press. Vardy is a wag, having been married to Premier League footballer Jamie Vardy since 2016.

Tena is best known for playing Nymphadora Tonks in the Harry Potter films, and for starring as Osha in fantasy series Game of Thrones. Her other credits include roles in crime drama Wisdom of the Crowd, and sci-fi horror series Origin.

Natalia Tena as Rebekah Vardy

Advertisement

Chanel Cresswell as Coleen Rooney

Rooney instigated the entire drama with her ingenious sting which outed Vardy as the leak. The term ‘Wagathie Christie’ was used as a shorthand for the episode because both women involved are married to high-profile footballers - Coleen married Wayne Rooney in 2008.

Advertisement

Cresswell is known for playing Kelly in the This is England drama film and spin-off series, as well as for the role of Katie in British workplace comedy Trollied. She also appeared as Jess in the first season of The Bay, and played Lesley Mead in drama miniseries Des.

Chanel Cresswell as Coleen Rooney

Dion Lloyd as Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney is Coleen’s husband and the current manager of D.C. United. During his professional career he played for Everton and Manchester United. He also played for the England national team, scoring 53 goals over 120 appearances. Lloyd has appeared in the horror film Bridgend, crime drama Hidden, and Welsh language drama Y Golau.

Advertisement

Dion Lloyd as Wayne Rooney

Advertisement

Márton Nagyszokolyai as Jamie Vardy

Jamie Vardy is Rebekah’s husband and has played as a striker for Premier League club Leicester City since 2012, helping his team win the league in 2016. Both Jamie and Wayne tried to avoid their wives’ legal drama. Nagyszokolyai has appeared in fantasy series Shadow and Bone, and crime dramas FBI: International and Ransom.

Simon Coury as Hugh Tomlinson

Tomlinson was Rebekah Vardy’s lawyer during the court case - he is a barrister who specialises in media and information law. Coury has had several minor roles in TV shows including Ripper Street, Vikings, Foyle’s War, and Line of Duty.

Advertisement

When is Vardy v Rooney on TV?