Season 3 of BBC crime drama Happy Valley starring Sarah Lancashire, Siobhan Finneran, James Norton was filmed at locations in Calderdale in West Yorkshire

Happy Valley is a crime drama set in Yorkshire created by Huddersfield native Sally Wainwright, and starring Sarah Lancashire as police sergeant Catherine Cawood. The series follows Cawood in the line of duty and in her personal life.

The new season follows Catherine Cawood as she undertakes a murder investigation after discovering the remains of a gangland murder victim in a reservoir. Through the course of her inquiries she finds herself back in contact with Toomy, her late daughter’s rapist and the father of her grandson, last seen in the season two finale.

The main cast including Sarah Lancashire, Siobhan Finneran, James Norton, and Rhys Connah will return for the new series which was filmed earlier this year at locations across West Yorkshire.

Sarah Lancashire as Catherine

Where was Happy Valley season 3 filmed?

The series is set in the Calder Valley, a region in West Yorkshire containing several small towns and villages. Happy Valley was largely shot on location in Calder Valley. The first two seasons of the show were shot at Sowerby Bridge, in Calder Valley, as well as Meltham, Keighley, and Huddersfield.

Season three began filming in Yorkshire in January 2022, nearly six years after the second season was released - Halifax in West Yorkshire was a major location for season three. Film crews were spotted in Boothtown, a suburb of Halifax, and at Hebden Bridge, a small town eight miles west of Halifax.

The Old Halifax swimming pool was transformed into a police station for the new series, and Harveys department store in Halifax was also used as the backdrop for some scenes. RadioTimes also reported that filming had also taken place at a former Sowerby Bridge Police Station, and Park Wood Crematorium in Elland, a market town in Calderdale, West Yorkshire.

Other TV shows filmed in Halifax include Gentleman Jack, A Touch of Frost, Ackley Bridge, Brassed Off, and the upcoming Marvel series Secret Invasion. Films shot in the town include The Lady in the Van, Wuthering Heights, The History Boys, Peterloo, Rita, Sue and Bob Too.

James Norton as Tommy

Can you visit the Happy Valley setting?

Yes, Halifax is a picturesque and historic market town - it is the largest town in Calderdale and sees millions of visitors each year. It is well-known for its Victorian architecture and there are several stops for tourists to visit. Halifax is home to Eureka! The National Children’s Museum, Shibden Hall (where BBC historical drama Gentleman Jack is set), Shibden Park, and the Piece Hall.

When is the release date of Happy Valley season 3?

The new season of Happy Valley will air on Sunday 1 January 2023 at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. There will be six episodes in the new series and they will be released at the same time weekly and be available to watch on iPlayer shortly after they are first broadcast. The last episode of season three will air on Sunday 5 February.

Is there a trailer for Happy Valley season 3?

