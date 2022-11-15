The Watcher is based on the true story of Derek and Maria Broaddus who lived at 657 Boulevard in Westfield, New Jersey

Netflix’s latest thriller series The Watcher follows the Brannock family as they move into their dream home on 657 Boulevard, New Jersey only to find themselves tormented by an unknown stalker.

The series, which was created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, stars Naomi Watts (King Kong) and Bobby Cannavale (Blonde) as Nora and Dean Brannock.

They quickly discover that someone does not want them in the neighbourhood after they start receiving disturbing letters threatening them and their family.

They set out to unveil the identity of the stranger who is terrorising them, but things begin to escalate and everyone’s a suspect. Could it be a stranger, the neighbour next door or maybe even someone they know?

What makes the dramatised show even more terrifying is that it is based on a true story. So, did The Watcher ever get caught and who were the main suspects? Here’s everything you need to know.

Bobby Cannavale as Dean Brannock in The Watcher (Pic: Eric Liebowitz/Netflix)

What happens in The Watcher?

The Watcher is based on the true story of Derek and Maria Broaddus who bought a million dollar house at 657 Boulevard in Westfield, New Jersey. The family were tormented by letters from a mystery stalker who appeared to be watching their every move.

Reported by Elle, The Broaddus eventually sold their home at a $400,000 loss in 2019.

Did The Watcher ever get caught?

The Watcher to this day has never been caught, with their identity and reason for sending the letters still a mystery. The Broaddus family received a number of letters between 2014 and 2019, but no arrests were ever made due to lack of evidence. The letters revealed details about the family’s personal life, including that of their children.

Reported by Screenrant, the first letter they received was delivered after they bought the property and was addressed to “The New Owner.” It read: “657 Boulevard has been the subject of my family for decades now and as it approaches its 110th birthday, I have been put in charge of watching and waiting for its second coming. My grandfather watched the house in the 1920s and my father watched in the 1960s. It is now my time. Do you know the history of the house? Do you know what lies within the walls of 657 Boulevard? Why are you here? I will find out.”

Even though The Watcher has never been caught, the new owners of the property have not reported receiving any further letters.

Who is the Watcher rumoured to be?

Reported by Netflix Life one of the main suspects was a man named Michael Langford who was the nextdoor neighbour and lived with his 90-year-old mother, Peggy. The family had been described as “odd” but “harmless” with Michael being referred to as a “kind of a Boo Radley character.” He was questioned over the letters but denied knowing about them. The case could not be taken any further due to lack of evidence.

Newsweek reports that Langford’s sister, Abby, was also considered a potential suspect after female DNA was discovered on a letter, however she was ruled out after it was proved not to be hers.

Another possible suspect was called The Gamer. Police took interest in him after a woman stopped outside of the Broaddus’ home told police her boyfriend played “dark video games” as a character known as “The Watcher.” The Gamer lived on the same street and was called for police questioning but never attended his interview, lack of evidence meant police had to drop the investigation against him.