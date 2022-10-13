The Watcher is a Netflix horror series about a family who are terrorised by a mysterious stalker

The Watcher follows the Brannock family as they move to their dream six-bedroom home in suburban New Jersey. Thinking they have finally found a place to settle down, they quickly learn that someone does not want them in the neighbourhood.

The family are targeted by an unknown stalker who sends them a series of threatening letters - and when the family alert the police and hire a private investigator, they still get no closer to unmasking their tormentor. Their neighbours are a strange bunch too, and any one of them could be their stalker.

Naomi Watts as Nora Brannock and Bobby Cannavale as Dean Brannock

Who stars in The Watcher?

Naomi Watts as Nora Brannock

Naomi Watts plays the mother of the Brannock family, inspired by the real life Maria Broaddus. Watts is a movie star whose most iconic films include the David Lynch drama mystery Mulholland Drive, and disaster film The Impossible about the Indonesian Boxing Day tsunami, for which she was nominated for an Oscar.

Watts’ other screen credits include playing Ann Darrow in the 2005 King Kong remake, Lesley in Best Picture winner Birdman, and Rachel in horror film The Ring and its sequel. Her TV roles include playing Janey-E Jones in Twin Peaks, Gretchen Carlson in The Loudest Voice, and Jean Holloway in Gypsy.

Naomi Watts as Nora Brannock

Bobby Cannavale as Dean Brannock

Cannavale plays the father, Dean Brannock, who is based on the real life Derek Braoddus. Cannavale’s most recent film role was playing the ex-athlete, a character based on Joe DiMaggio in the fictionalised Marilyn Monroe biopic on Netflix.

He also played Skinny Razor in Martin Scorcese gangster epic The Irishman, Martin Maddox in I, Tonya alongside Margot Robbie, and Paxton in the Marvel film Ant-Man and its sequel. Cannavale has appeared in the TV shows Human Resources, where he voices Gavin Reeves, Hulu series Nine Perfect Strangers, and crime thriller Mr. Robot.

Bobby Cannavale as Dean Brannock

Luke David Blumm as Carter Brannock

Carter is Nora and Dean’s son. The teenage actor’s previous roles include small appearances in The Walking Dead and the Watchmen series, and playin Eli in mystery series The Sinner. His film credits include Where the Crawdads Sing, I Want You Back, and The King of Staten Island.

Isabel Marie Gravitt as Ellie Brannock and Luke David Blumm as Carter Brannock with Bobby Cannavale as Dean Brannock and Naomi Watts as Nora Brannock

Isabel Gravitt as Ellie Brannock

Ellie is Nora and Dean’s daughter. You may recognise Gravitt from her role as Alice McCarthy in the family comedy American Housewife. She has also appeared in drama series Little Fires Everywhere and the horror film Cucuy: The Boogeyman. She will also appear as Kaya Adams in upcoming crime drama Flycatcher.

Terry Kinney as Jasper Winslow

Jasper is one of the family’s strange neighbours, who takes it upon himself to hide in their home. Among Kinney’s recent credits are TV dramas Inventing Anna, where he played Barry, and Billions, where he played Hall. His film appearances include playing Detective Mike Fisher in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, and Captain Carl Farris in The Little Things.

Mia Farrow as Pearl Winslow and Terry Kinney as Jasper Winslow

Mia Farrow as Pearl Winslow

Pearl Winslow is Jasper’s sister, and is another cooky neighbour. Farrow is best known for playing Rosemary Woodhouse in the classic horror film Rosemary’s Baby. She also appeared in a string of Woody Allen films when she was in a relationship with the director - these include Hannah and Her Sisters, Crimes and Misdemeanours, and Radio Days.

Jennifer Coolidge as Karen Calhoun

Karen Calhoun is a realtor who interacts with the Broadduses and makes them feel like outsiders in their new home. Coolidge is known for playing Stifler’s Mom in the teen comedy franchise American Pie. She will also be recognised for her roles in The White Lotus, The Loud House, The Fungies, 10-Year-Old Tom, and that one episode in Friends where she has a fake British accent.

Jennifer Coolidge as Karen Calhoun

When is The Watcher on Netflix?