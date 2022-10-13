All the best new and upcoming Hallowe’en themed releases coming to BBC iPlayer, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more in October 2022

The spooky season is, of course, also the television season.

From vampires to ghosts, spectres to ghouls, comedies to dramas, thrillers to slashers – there’s something for everyone on television this Hallowe’en.

Here’s all the best new and upcoming Hallowe’en themed releases coming to BBC iPlayer, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more in October 2022.

BBC iPlayer

Thaddea Graham as Vivian, her face splattered with blood, and Oscar Kennedy as Jamie, looking scared, in Wreck (Credit: BBC/Euston Films/Peter Marley)

Coming Soon

Advertisement

Wreck | BBC Three, Sunday 9 October

A tense thriller mixing comedy with slasher as a Killer Duck goes on a cruise ship murder spree. Stars Jack Rowan (Noughts & Crosses) and Thaddea Graham (Doctor Who).

Read More Wreck review: atmospheric BBC Three horror with Oscar Kennedy and Thaddea Graham is perfect for Halloween

Available Now

Red Rose

During the long summer between GCSE exams and GCSE results, a group of friends download an app called Red Rose. The app issues dares to its users – but what started as seemingly innocent escalates further and further, becoming more and more dangerous until it appears that Red Rose isn’t just a string of code, but something much darker… perhaps even something supernatural?

Advertisement

Doctor Who

There’s a new episode coming soon, of course, but every post-2005 episode of Doctor Who is available on iPlayer currently, and perfect for Halloween. Some especially spooky choices include The Unquiet Dead with Christopher Eccleston, Blink with David Tennant, Hide with Matt Smith, Listen with Peter Capaldi, or The Witchfinders with Jodie Whittaker (but, of course, they’re all perfect, even the ones that aren’t).

Ghosts

The other end of the spooky scale, of course, but the BBC One sitcom about a haunted house is always reliably entertaining and worth your time.

Advertisement

ITV & Britbox

An image from Hammer House of Horror, in which a panicked woman is holding a voodoo doll (Credit: ITV)

Coming Soon

Hammer Horror Classics | Britbox, Thursday 27 October

A number of classic Hammer Horror films – including Doctor Jekyll and Sister Hyde, Dr. Terror’s House of Horrors, Frankenstein Created Woman and The Nanny amongst others – will come to Britbox just in time for Hallowe’en.

Advertisement

Channel 4 & All4

Rory Keenan as Steve with Samuel McKenna as young Danny, kneeling to look him in the eye (Credit: Parisa Taghizadeh/Channel 4/BBC)

Coming Soon

Somewhere Boy | Sunday 16 October

From the makers of The End of the F***ing World, Somewhere Boy stars Lewis Gribben as Danny, a boy who grows up in isolation and is told the world is full of monsters.

Advertisement

Available Now

The Vampire Diaries

Nina Dobrev stars as an orphaned teen who falls in love with a centuries old vampire and gets drawn into a darker supernatural world.

The End of the F***ing World

Two teenagers – James (Alex Lawther), a 17-year-old who believes himself to be a psychopath, and Alyssa (Jessica Barden), an angry classmate who sees in James a chance to escape from her tumultuous home life – go on the run together.

Sky & NOW TV

Advertisement

Clara Rugaard as Neve Kelly, waking up in the lake, in The Rising (Credit: Vishal Sharma/Sky)

Coming Soon

Monstrous | October, n.d.

From the director of Train to Busan and Hellbound comes a story of small village tormented by a mysterious entity after the uncover a cursed statue. An eccentric archaeologist and his crypto-analyst ex-wife arrive to investigate.

Available Now

The Rising

Advertisement

This zombie drama from Doctor Who’s Pete McTighe sees a dead woman (Clara Rugaard) come back to life – and realise she didn’t just die, she was killed. As she starts to remember fragments of her life, she becomes determined to solve her own murder.

Wellington Paranomal

A spinoff of What We Do In The Shadows that follows two police officers in the paranormal division of the Wellington Police Department. New Zealand comedy from Jermaine Clement.

The Baby

Advertisement

When 38-year-old Natasha is unexpectedly landed with a baby, her life of doing what she wants, when she wants, dramatically implodes. Controlling, manipulative and with violent powers, the baby twists Natasha’s life into a horror show.

Yellowjackets

A high school soccer team are stranded in the wild; twenty years later, the survivors reckon with their experiences there and the mysteries they could never solve.

Netflix

Rahul Kohli as Vincent in The Midnight Club, a telescope set up in front of him (Credit: Eike Schroter/Netflix)

Advertisement

Coming Soon

The Midnight Club | Friday 7 October

Mike Flanagan of The Haunting of Hill House and Doctor Sleep returns for more spine-tingling horror. At a hospice for terminally ill young adults, eight patients come together every night at midnight to tell each other stories — and make a pact that the next of them to die will give the group a sign from the beyond.

The Watcher | Thursday 13 October

After the Brannock family moves into what was supposed to be their suburban dream home, it quickly becomes a living hell. Ominous letters from someone calling themself “The Watcher” are just the beginning as the neighborhood’s sinister secrets come spilling out. Bobby Cannavale and Naomi Watts star in this Ryan Murphy series based on a true story.

Advertisement

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities | Tuesday 25 October

Academy Award-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro has curated a collection of unprecedented and genre-defining stories meant to challenge our traditional notions of horror. From macabre to magical, gothic to grotesque or classically creepy, eight equally sophisticated and sinister tales await.

The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself | October

A new series from Giri/Haji and The Lazarus Project screenwriter Joe Barton, who’s always worth your time. Caught between two warring clans, the son of a notorious witch responsible for a deadly massacre tries to find his place in the world — and his powers.

Available Now

The Sandman

Advertisement

A rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama and legend are seamlessly interwoven, The Sandman follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic — and human — mistakes he’s made during his vast existence. Neil Gaiman adaptation starring Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie, and Jenna Coleman.

Amazon Prime Video

Peter Capaldi as Gideon in The Devil’s Hour, wearing a red shirt (Credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Coming Soon

The Devil’s Hour | Friday 28 October

Advertisement

A dark new thriller starring Peter Capaldi, Jessica Raine, and Nikesh Patel. A woman wakes up with horrifying visions at 3:33am every night - but what are her nightmares trying to tell her? Written by Tom Moran and produced by Hartswood Films.

Available Now

Outer Range

Josh Brolin stars in this story of a fighting for his land and family, who discovers an unfathomable mystery at the edge of Wyoming’s wilderness.

Disney+

A poster for Marvel’s Werewolf by Night. The shadow of a wolf looms over Jack Russell, played by Gael García Bernal (Credit: Disney+)

Advertisement

Coming Soon

Werewolf by Night | Friday 7 October

A black-and-white Marvel horror, directed by composer Michael Giacchino. A secret group of monster hunters gather at Bloodstone Manor following the death of their leader and engage in a mysterious and deadly competition for a powerful relic, which will bring them face to face with a dangerous monster

Available Now

Hocus Pocus 2

Advertisement

Three young women accidentally bring back the Sanderson Sisters to modern day Salem and must figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking havoc on the world. Sequel to the 1993 film with Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker returning.

Apple TV+

Elisabeth Moss and Wagner Moura in Shining Girls (Credit: Apple TV+)

Coming Soon

Ghostwriter Series 3 | Friday 21 October

When a ghost haunts a neighbourhood bookstore and starts releasing fictional characters into the real world, four kids must team up to solve an exciting mystery surrounding the ghost’s unfinished business.

Advertisement

Available Now

Servant

A Philadelphia couple is in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home. From M. Night Shyamalan.

Shining Girls

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale) stars in this “metaphysical thriller” as Kirby Mazrachi, a Chicago newspaper archivist whose journalistic ambitions were put on hold after a traumatic assault. When Kirby learns that a recent murder mirrors her own case, she partners with seasoned-yet-troubled reporter Dan Velazquez (Narcos) to uncover her attacker’s identity.

Paramount+

Advertisement

Coming Soon

Let the Right One In | Saturday 8 October