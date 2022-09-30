Werewolf by Night, a Marvel Hallowe’en special directed by composer Michael Giacchino, stars Gael García Bernal as a monster hunter cursed to turn into a Werewolf

A poster for Marvel’s Werewolf by Night. The shadow of a wolf looms over Jack Russell, played by Gael García Bernal (Credit: Disney+)

Werewolf by Night, a Marvel Cinematic Universe Hallowe’en special, is coming to Disney+ on Friday 7 October.

The one-off special, directed by composer Michael Giacchino, stars Gael García Bernal as a monster hunter cursed to turn into a Werewolf himself.

Here’s everything you need to know about Werewolf by Night.

What’s Werewolf by Night about?

The official synopsis for Werewolf by Night reveals that “A secret group of monster hunters gather at Bloodstone Manor following the death of their leader and engage in a mysterious and deadly competition for a powerful relic, which will bring them face to face with a dangerous monster.”

Who stars in Werewolf by Night?

Gael García Bernal stars as Jack Russell, a monster hunter who is also a werewolf. Bernal is best known for appearing in films like Y tu mamá también and The Motorcycle Diaries, and television series like Mozart in the Jungle and Station Eleven.

Laura Donnelly stars as Elsa Bloodstone, who quite dislikes the family monster hunting tradition. Donnelly is best known for appearing in Outlander, The Fall, and Britannia. She made her screen debut in the 2005 Channel 4 drama Sugar Rush, and more recently has starred in the HBO drama The Nevers.

Harriet Samson Harris plays Verusa, leader of a secret group of monster hunters. She’s best known for playing Bebe on Frasier and Felicia on Desperate Housewives, though you might also recognise her from Phantom Thread, Memento, or Addams Family Values.

They’re joined by Al Hamacher, Eugenie Bondurant, Kirk Thatcher, Leonardo Nam, Jaycob Maya, and Daniel J. Watts amongst others.

Who writes and directs Werewolf by Night?

Michael Giacchino directed Werewolf by Night, having been a fan of the original comics as a child. Giacchino is an Oscar-winning composer, and has scored films like The Batman, Ratatouille, War for the Planet of the Apes, and Spider-Man: No Way Home. He’s also previously directed a Star Trek short film.

The screenplay was written by Heather Quinn (Hawkeye) and Peter Cameron (WandaVision, Moon Knight).

Is there a trailer for Werewolf by Night?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

When and how can I watch Werewolf by Night?

The one-off special will be available to stream on Disney+ from Friday 7 October.

How many episodes is Werewolf by Night?

There’s one episode to Werewolf by Night, which is around 53 minutes long.

Will Oscar Isaac be in Werewolf by Night as Moon Knight?

You might be wondering this because, of course – as we all know – the character Moon Knight was first introduced as a villain in a Werewolf by Night comic.

While there will be some other Marvel characters appearing in the special – like, for example, the swamp creature Man-Thing – we don’t know if Moon Knight will appear also. There’s no real reason to expect it, either (although that probably is the sort of thing they’d keep secret, so).

Will there be further episodes of Werewolf by Night?

There’s been no official announcement either way – though Marvel executives have spoken in a general sense about an interest in further such one-off specials – but if and when there is any news we’ll update this piece with the relevant information.

Why should I watch Werewolf by Night?

