The Midnight Club, a new horror anthology series from Mike Flanagan, is coming to Netflix on Friday 7 October.

The series, which stars some of Flanagan’s previous collaborators like Rahul Kohli and Zach Gilford, is based on a set of novels and short stories by the writer Christopher Pike (not that one).

Here’s everything you need to know about The Midnight Club ahead of its Netflix debut.

What is The Midnight Club about?

The official Netflix synopsis for The Midnight Club explains that “at a hospice for terminally ill young adults, eight patients come together every night at midnight to tell each other stories — and make a pact that the next of them to die will give the group a sign from the beyond.”

“After one of them dies,” the synopsis continues, “bizarre occurrences begin…”

The Midnight Club telling each other stories is the overarching frame for the series, effectively linking together an anthology of individual sinister tales.

Is The Midnight Club based on a book?

Yes, it is! The Midnight Club draws primarily from the 1994 novel of the same name by Christopher Pike, an author best known for supernatural horror for YA audiences, but a number of the stories included within also adapt his other works.

Who stars in The Midnight Club?

Rahul Kohli as Vincent in The Midnight Club, a telescope set up in front of him (Credit: Eike Schroter/Netflix)

Heather Langenkamp plays the enigmatic doctor running the youth hospice. Langenkamp is well-established in horror films, having played the lead in Wes Craven’s Nightmare on Elm Street, but you might also recognise her from Growing Pains, The Butterfly Room, or Star Trek Into Darkness.

Iman Benson, Adia, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, Aya Furukawa, Annarah Shephard, William Chris Sumpter, and Sauriyan Sapkota – many of whom in their first screen acting roles – appear as the terminally ill patients at the hospice.

A number of Flanagan’s regular collaborators appear throughout the series as part of the series’ anthology format. Rahul Kohli (iZombie), Samantha Sloyan (Hush, Scandal), Zach Gilford (Friday Night Lights, Midnight Mass), William B Davis (The X Files) and Matt Biedel (Narcos: Mexico, Altered Carbon, Midnight Mass) all appear in recurring roles throughout the series.

Who writes and directs The Midnight Club?

Mike Flanagan – previously of Netflix horror series like The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor – is acting as showrunner alongside Leah Fong.

Flanagan is writing and directing a number of episodes of The Midnight Club.

Is there a trailer for The Midnight Club?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

When and how can I watch The Midnight Club?

The Midnight Club will be released on Netflix on Friday 7 October. As is typical of Netflix releases, all episodes will be available at once as part of a box set from 8am.

How many episodes is The Midnight Club?

There are ten episodes of The Midnight Club.

Why should I watch The Midnight Club?