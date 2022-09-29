Everything new on Netflix UK this October, organised into a list of dramas, comedies, family entertainment, documentaries, films, and international series

Naomi Watts in The Watcher, Rahul Kohli in The Midnight Club, and Jessica Chastain in The Good Nurse (Credit: Netflix)

As ever, a new month means new television to watch – and on Netflix in particular that means a deluge of originals, exclusives, and old favourites to wade through.

It can be difficult to make sense of what’s coming to Netflix, so we’ve organised the streaming service’s October releases into a list of dramas, comedies, documentaries, films, and international series.

Here’s your guide to everything that’s new on Netflix UK this October, with a few highlighted top picks to help you decide what to watch.

Top Picks

The Midnight Club | Friday 7 October

Rahul Kohli as Vincent in The Midnight Club, a telescope set up in front of him (Credit: Eike Schroter/Netflix)

Advertisement

Mike Flanagan of The Haunting of Hill House and Doctor Sleep returns for more spine-tingling horror. At a hospice for terminally ill young adults, eight patients come together every night at midnight to tell each other stories — and make a pact that the next of them to die will give the group a sign from the beyond.

Dead End: Paranormal Park S2 |

Hamish Steele’s coming-of-age cartoon is perfect for young adult LGBTQ viewers. Two teenagers and a talking pug work together to fight demons in a haunted amusement park. The two slowly start to grow into themselves as they face zombies, game show hosts, witches, and crushes. From creator Hamish Steele.

The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself | Friday 28 October

A new series from Giri/Haji and The Lazarus Project screenwriter Joe Barton, who’s always worth your time. Caught between two warring clans, the son of a notorious witch responsible for a deadly massacre tries to find his place in the world — and his powers.

Drama

Advertisement

An image from The Playlist. A man in a white shirt surrounded by anonymous Spotify user icons (Credit: Ulf Brantås / Netflix)

The Midnight Club | Friday 7 October

At a hospice for terminally ill young adults, eight patients come together every night at midnight to tell each other stories — and make a pact that the next of them to die will give the group a sign from the beyond. Adaptation of the 1994 novel of the same name from Mike Flanagan (The Haunting of Hill House).

The Playlist | Thursday 13 October

Follows the young Swedish tech entrepreneurs who revolutionized a whole industry by offering free and legal streamed music around the world. Based on the true story of Daniel Ek, creator of Spotify.

The Watcher | Thursday 13 October

Advertisement

After the Brannock family moves into what was supposed to be their suburban dream home, it quickly becomes a living hell. Ominous letters from someone calling themself “The Watcher” are just the beginning as the neighborhood’s sinister secrets come spilling out. Bobby Cannavale and Naomi Watts star in this Ryan Murphy series based on a true story.

From Scratch | Friday 21 October

A cross-cultural love story that follows Amahle ‘Amy’ Wheeler, an American student studying abroad in Italy, as she meets and falls in love with Sicilian chef Lino. Their whirlwind romance faces many unforeseen difficulties, including unimaginable health challenges that threaten their future together. Zoe Saldaña stars.

Barbarians Season 2 | Friday 21 October

One year after the Varus Battle, the Roman troops have returned to Germania, stronger than ever, and Ari is confronted with his Roman past once more. As Thusnelda and Ari join forces to unite the tribes against Rome, Folkwin ominously challenges the gods.

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities | Tuesday 25 October

Advertisement

Academy Award-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro has curated a collection of unprecedented and genre-defining stories meant to challenge our traditional notions of horror. From macabre to magical, gothic to grotesque or classically creepy, eight equally sophisticated and sinister tales await.

The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself | Friday 28 October

Caught between two warring clans, the son of a notorious witch responsible for a deadly massacre tries to find his place in the world — and his powers.

Comedy

Hasan Minhaj, wearing white and performing standup at the Brooklyn Academy of Music (Credit: Clifton Prescod/Netflix)

Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester | Tuesday 4 October

Advertisement

Hasan Minhaj returns to Netflix with his second stand-up comedy special, sharing his thoughts on fertility, fatherhood, and freedom of speech.

Iliza Shlesinger: Hot Forever | Tuesday 11 October

Iliza proves to be the hilarious and poignant voice of her generation – no verb after “the”, there, these are straight from Netflix – boldly articulating the things we all wish we could say with topics ranging from every girl’s ugly bra to how all adult men need to own a box spring.

Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal | Thursday 13 October

On a journey that will take her from Mexico to Colombia to Brazil to Bolivia – from the darkest corners of the world’s biggest city to wild expanses of perfect isolation – Sue will learn about Latin American people and their attitude towards authority, love and life by doing things that she never could or would do at home... in adventurous, shockingly legal and sometimes dangerous ways.

Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy Live From Los Angeles | Tuesday 18 October

Advertisement

Gabriel Iglesias shares details about being a Los Angeles native, a recent attempt at extortion towards him, and where he holds the record for receiving the highest fine on stage.

Big Mouth Season 6 | Friday 28 October

Emmy award–winning and hilariously filthy series about adolescence, sexuality and everything else.

Family

The characters from Netflix’s Spirit Rangers, surrounded by colourful glowing energy (Credit: Netflix)

Spirit Rangers | Monday 10 October

Advertisement

Inspired by stories from Native American tribes and the majestic landscapes of national parks of America, Spirit Rangers explores the adventure and beauty of nature through the eyes of Kodi, Summer and Eddy Skycedar, Chumash/Cowlitz siblings who share a fantastical secret.

Dead End: Paranormal Park S2 | Thursday 13 October

Two teenagers and a talking pug work together to fight demons in a haunted amusement park. The two slowly start to grow into themselves as they face zombies, game show hosts, witches, and crushes. From creator Hamish Steele.

The Curse of Bridge Hollow | Friday 14 October

A father (Marlon Wayans) and his teenage daughter (Priah Ferguson) are forced to team up and save their town after an ancient and mischievous spirit causes Halloween decorations to come to life and wreak havoc.

Waffles & Mochi S2 | Monday 17 October

Advertisement

Waffles and Mochi open their very own restaurant; as chefs, the two taste-buddies serve up sweet, salty and spicy dishes inspired by the ingredients from their travels. Michelle Obama stars.

Documentaries

The 2008 US Olympic Men’s Basketball team celebrating, with a basketball hoop in the background (Credit: Netflix/IOC/John Huet)

Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes | Friday 7 October

The third in a series from director Joe Berlinger (CWAK: The Ted Bundy Tapes, CWAK: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes), this three-part documentary features never-before-heard audio interviews between Dahmer and his defense team, delving into his warped psyche while answering these open questions of police accountability through a modern-day lens.

The Redeem Team | Friday 7 October

Advertisement

Using unprecedented Olympic footage and behind-the-scenes material, The Redeem Team tells the story of the US Olympic Men’s Basketball Team’s quest for gold at the Olympic Games Beijing 2008 following the previous team’s shocking performance four years earlier in Athens. Features interviews with athletes and coaches from Dwyane Wade and LeBron James to Mike Krzyzewski.

Unsolved Mysteries Vol. 3 | Tuesday 18 October

The iconic and gripping series returns with a three-week event featuring more unexplained deaths, baffling disappearances, and bizarre paranormal activity.

Descendant | Friday 21 October

Documentary filmmaker Margaret Brown (The Order of Myths, The Great Invisible) returns to her hometown of Mobile, Alabama to document the search for and historic discovery of The Clotilda, the last known ship to arrive in the United States, illegally carrying enslaved Africans.

Reality & Light Entertainment

Advertisement

The Drink Masters studio, with hosts Frankie Solarik, Julie Reiner and Tone Bell (Credit: David Leyes/Netflix)

Nailed It: Hallowe’en | Wednesday 5 October

The Emmy-nominated series is back with a season full of tricks and treats as we celebrate Halloween. Featuring ghoulish surprises from some favorite Netflix shows - Umbrella Academy, Cobra Kai and The Witcher, the desserts are intentionally scary this time!

Dubai Bling | Thursday 27 October

Nowhere says glamour like Dubai! Meet the local residents for whom bling is the everyday - and who can fall out over carats as much as diamonds. When 1 in 100 residents is a millionaire, they all want to reach the highest level of the ladder...

Drink Masters | Friday 28 October

Advertisement

Twelve of the world’s most innovative mixologists infuse, stir and blend their way through a series of high-stakes cocktail challenges to win a life-changing prize and the title of The Ultimate Drink Master.

Internationals

Luis Gerardo as Belascoarán in Belascoarán PI, answering a red telephone (Credit: Camila Jurado/Netflix)

Jumping from High Places | Wednesday 5 October

The exciting story of Sole, a young woman who, after her best friend’s death, will try to face and overcome all her greatest fears. Film adapted from the novel of the same name.

Man on Pause | Friday 7 October

Advertisement

Yusuf is an ordinary family man, with two kids, going through a mid-life crisis. Deciding to move to a dream house will merge Yusuf’s life with the complicated life of the rich landlord Mahmut Timucin, his violent Russian lover Svetlana, the ex-wife Sahinde, their hot twin girls and Yusuf’s bizarre sister and husband.

Glitch | Friday 7 October

Jihyo, who can see aliens, and Bora, who has been pursuing them, search for Jihyo’s boyfriend, who disappeared without a trace, and encounter an "unidentified" mystery.

Belascoarán, PI | Wednesday 12 October

Place an old desk, sit, smoke and wait? Maybe not... A city like Mexico City needs its own detective. Soon, Belascoarán Shayne will take us to discover what it takes to be an independent detective in Mexico’s 70s.

Someone Borrowed | Thursday 13 October

Advertisement

Luiz is a 30-year-old man who has never been emotionally involved with a woman. To fulfil his controlling mother’s dying wish and avoid being left out of the will, the self-proclaimed eternal bachelor hires a surrogate wife.

exception | Thursday 13 October

In the far future, humanity has been driven from Earth and forced to move its population to another galaxy. Members of a scouting team are sent to search for a planet suitable for terraforming, but as one crew members turns on the others, a countdown to the end of the mission begins in the frightening darkness of the ship.

Everything Calls for Salvation | Friday 14 October

Does ending up on a psych ward for seven days mean being crazy? This is what Daniele asks himself. A dramedy on existential discomfort based on the roots of Italy’s finest bittersweet comedy, reinterpreted in a contemporary key, that becomes a cry for help, heartbreaking but full of hope, from the new generations.

Take 1 | Friday 14 October

Advertisement

Real music show where the best Korean artists make their most meaningful performance.

Notre-Dame | Wednesday 19 October

As the Paris firefighters try to stop the flames from spreading in Notre-Dame Cathedral, the show also follows characters being put through the wringer - they will have to fight each other, love each other, come across each other, hate each other, smile at or help each other - so that, in the end, they may have a chance to start all over again.

20th Century Girl | Friday 21 October

A videotape received one winter brings back memories of 1999 for Bo-ra, then a 17-year-old who played Cupid for her best friend Yeon-doo, in this story of romance from a first-love point of view.

Robbing Mussolini | Wednesday 26 October

Advertisement

An ambitious heist movie, full of action and humour. The film is directed by Renato de Maria and stars Pietro Castellitto, Matilda De Angelis and Isabella Ferrari.

Cici | Thursday 27 October

A family migrates to the city after a tragic loss. When they reunite in their hometown 30 years later, buried emotions and painful secrets resurface.

Beyond the Universe | Thursday 27 October

Talented pianist Nina must overcome the challenges of dealing with lupus. She’s surprised by her strong connection with Gabriel, one of her doctors, who goes on to help her overcome her insecurities in the struggle to play on stage with a great orchestra in São Paulo.

If Only | Friday 28 October

Advertisement

Emma is 30 years old and disappointed after a decade of marriage. A glitch in time sends her back to 2008, her 30-year-old mind is trapped in her 20-year-old body. Life gives her a chance to re-evaluate who she was and who she wants to become, with the distinct advantage of already knowing what the next decade holds for the world.

All Quiet on the Western Front | Friday 28 October

The gripping story of a young German soldier on the Western Front of World War I. Paul and his comrades experience first-hand how the initial euphoria of war turns into desperation and fear as they fight for their lives, and each other, in the trenches. Based on the world renowned bestseller by Erich Maria Remarque.

Netflix Original Movies

Jessica Chastain as Amy Loughren in The Good Nurse, wearing a pink coat over green surgical scrubs (Credit: JoJo Whilden/Netflix)

Mr Harrigan’s Phone | Wednesday 5 October

Advertisement

A young boy (Jaeden Martell) befriends an older, reclusive billionaire (Donald Sutherland) and finds himself able to communicate with him from the grave via the iPhone that was buried with him upon his passing. Based on the short story by Stephen King.

Luckiest Girl Alive | Friday 7 October

Ani FaNelli is a sharp-tongued New Yorker who appears to have it all: a sought-after position at a glossy magazine, a killer wardrobe, and a dream Nantucket wedding on the horizon. But when the director of a crime documentary invites her to tell her side of the shocking incident that took place when she was a teenager at the prestigious Brentley School, Ani is forced to confront a dark truth that threatens to unravel her meticulously crafted life.

Old People | Friday 7 October

When a huge thunderstorm hits a little town, the residents of a retirement home start behaving strangely. Led by a giant retiree, a group of elderly inmates attacks their young caretakers with horrific brutality, breaking down the security doors and escaping into the cold rain.

The School for Good and Evil | Wednesday 19 October

Advertisement

Best friends Sophie and Agatha find themselves on opposing sides of a modern fairy tale when they’re swept away into an enchanted school where young heroes and villains are trained to protect the balance of good and evil. Stars Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, and Laurence Fishburne.

The Good Nurse | Wednesday 26 October

Suspicious that her colleague is responsible for a series of mysterious patient deaths, a nurse risks her own life to uncover the truth in this gripping thriller based on true events. Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne star.

Old Favourites

The Peaky Blinders season 6 finale will be 81 minutes long

Peaky Blinders S6 | Monday 3 October

Advertisement