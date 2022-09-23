Here’s everything you need to know about the cast of Ghosts, from where you recognise them already to what you should watch them in next

Ghosts is back! The fourth series of the much-loved family sitcom kicks off on BBC One on Friday 23 September at 8:50pm, with every episode available on iPlayer as part of a boxset too. This year, Mike and Alison have finally had some success getting their B&B off the ground – and the lives (deaths) of the Button House ghosts are about to change forever.

Here’s everything you need to know about the cast of Ghosts, from who they play in the BBC One sitcom to where you recognise them from already – and, of course, a recommendation for what to watch them in next.

Charlotte Ritchie

A very close-up image of Charlotte Ritchie as Alison in Ghosts, wearing a blue checked shirt (Credit: BBC/Monumental/Guido Mandozzi)

Who do they play in Ghosts? Charlotte Ritchie plays Alison, one of the Button House owners – and the only person who can actually see the Ghosts.

Where do I know them from? You’ll recognise Ritchie from comedies like Fresh Meat and dramas like Call the Midwife. She’s also made guest appearances in shows like Stath Lets Flats and Doctor Who, and can next be seen in the upcoming series of Netflix’s stalker drama You.

What should I watch them in next? Ritchie is fantastic in Mae Martin’s Feel Good – she’s great in comedy and in drama generally, of course, but Feel Good might well be her best work in both genres in just one show.

Kiell Smith-Bynoe

Kiell Smith-Bynoe as Mike in Ghosts, wearing a green checked shirt over a purple t-shirt, and a nice hat (Credit: BBC/Monumental/Guido Mandozzi)

Who do they play in Ghosts? Kiell Smith-Bynoe plays Mike, Alison’s husband – who can’t see the Ghosts at all.

Where do I know them from? Smith-Bynoe is a regular across British comedy, with guest roles in shows like Friday Night Dinner, Bloods, and Man Like Mobeen. He can next be seen in Red Flag, a Channel 4 comedy blap he’s written and created himself.

What should I watch them in next? If you’ve not seen it, check out Stath Lets Flats – Smith-Bynoe is note perfect as an exasperated, long-suffering real estate agent who can’t stand his job.

Lolly Adefope

Lolly Adefope as Kitty in Ghosts, with a yellow feather in her hair (Credit: BBC/Monumental/Guido Mandozzi)

Who do they play in Ghosts? Lolly Adefope plays Kitty, a very friendly Georgian noblewoman.

Where do I know them from? You might recognise Adefope from her turn as a Taskmaster contestant in 2017, various appearances as herself on shows like QI and Richard Osman’s House of Games, and appearances in scripted comedies like Miracle Workers and Chivalry.

What should I watch them in next? A great showcase for Adefope was Shrill, the US comedy she starred in alongside SNL’s Aidy Bryant. It’s very different from her Ghosts role, and really demonstrates her range as an actor.

Mat Baynton

Mat Baynton as Thomas Thorne in Ghosts, wearing a white shirt, a brown waistcoat, and a green cravat (Credit: BBC/Monumental/Guido Mandozzi)

Who do they play in Ghosts? Mat Baynton plays Thomas Thorne, a Romantic poet who was a contemporary (and bitter rival) of Lord Byron. He is deeply in love with Alison.

Where do I know them from? Baynton has appeared in comedies like Gavin and Stacey and Peep Show, and in dramas like The Split – like a number of his Ghosts co-stars, you’ll also recognise him from Horrible Histories.

What should I watch them in next? I have been banging this drum for about six years now, but you should watch You, Me, and the Apocalypse. It’s an end-of-the-world comedy drama with Jenna Fischer, Rob Lowe, and Baynton (playing two roles) – it was so good, and you should search it out.

Simon Farnaby

Simon Farnaby as Julian Fawcett MP in Ghosts, wearing a suit and holding his left hand up in an L shape (Credit: BBC/Monumental/Guido Mandozzi)

Who do they play in Ghosts? Simon Farnaby plays Julian Fawcett, a Conservative MP who died at Button House in the 90s, mid-sex scandal (hence why he’s not wearing any trousers).

Where do I know them from? Farnaby has appeared in programmes like The Mighty Boosh, Jam and Jerusalem, and Decteroists. He was also an X-Wing pilot in the Star Wars movie Rogue One. Fun fact, right?

What should I watch them in next? Farnaby is quite a prolific writer, scripting both Paddington movies and the upcoming Timothee Chalamet Wonka movie – you might want to watch his movie Mindhorn, a comedy co-written with Julian Barratt, about a TV detective called in to solve a real crime.

Martha Howe-Douglas

Martha Howe-Douglas as Lady Button in Ghosts, her hair carefully coiffed (Credit: BBC/Monumental/Guido Mandozzi)

Who do they play in Ghosts? Martha Howe-Douglas plays Lady Stephanie ‘Fanny’ Button, an Edwardian ghost killed by her husband. She was the former owner of Button House.

Where do I know them from? Outside of her work as part of the ‘Six Idiots’ comedy troupe, Howe-Douglas is probably best known for her award-winning turn as Donna Parmar in the BBC soap Doctors. She’s also appeared in The Office, Motherland, and Eastenders.

What should I watch them in next? You should check out Yonderland, a Jim Henson-esque family fantasy series from the Horrible Histories team that stars Howe-Douglas as Debbie, an ordinary woman who just so happens to be the Chosen One. (Not, of course, that anyone remembers what the Chosen One was chosen to do.)

Jim Howick

Jim Howick as scout leader Pat in Ghosts, adjusting his scarf. He’s got a mustache, big round glasses, and an arrow through his neck (Credit: BBC/Monumental/Guido Mandozzi)

Who do they play in Ghosts? Jim Howick plays Pat, a cheerful Scout leader who died in 1984 when one of his troop accidentally shot an arrow through his neck.

Where do I know them from? You’ll recognise Howick from comedies like Peep Show and Here We Go, or from dramas like Broadchurch and The Aliens (he’s very good in this in particular). He also appeared in leading roles in the sitcoms Stag and Loaded.

What should I watch them in next? A role Howick has received a lot of acclaim for in recent years is Sex Education, where he plays science teacher Colin Hendricks.

Larry Rickard

Larry Rickard as Robin the caveman, shrugging exaggeratedly (Credit: BBC/Monumental/Guido Mandozzi)

Who do they play in Ghosts? Larry Rickard plays Robin, a Caveman who died on the site where Button House was eventually built. He’s the oldest Ghost, at once the wisest of them and the most primitive.

Where do I know them from? You’ll know Rickard again from Horrible Histories, his most recognisable character being newsreader Bob Hale (“but not for long!”). He’s also appeared in Tracey Breaks the News, a sketch show with comedian Tracey Ullman – though you probably wouldn’t recognise him under the heavy prosthetics he wore to play Philip May.

What should I watch them in next? Larry Rickard can next be seen in We Are Not Alone, a sci-fi feature film comedy he’s written with Ghosts co-star Ben Willbond – you can read a little more about We Are Not Alone in our upcoming exclusive interview with Rickard.

Larry Rickard

Larry Rickard as Sir Humphrey in Ghosts S4 (Credit: BBC/Monumental/Guido Mandozzi)

Who do they play in Ghosts? Larry Rickard plays the head of Sir Humphrey, a Tudor nobleman who was decapitated in Button House.

Where do I know them from? You’ll know Rickard again from Horrible Histories, his most recognisable character being newsreader Bob Hale (“but not for long!”). He’s also appeared in Tracey Breaks the News, a sketch show with comedian Tracey Ullman – though you probably wouldn’t recognise him under the heavy prosthetics he wore to play Philip May.

What should I watch them in next? Larry Rickard can next be seen in We Are Not Alone, a sci-fi feature film comedy he’s written with Ghosts co-star Ben Willbond – you can read a little more about We Are Not Alone in our upcoming exclusive interview with Rickard.

Ben Willbond

Ben Willbond as the Captain in Ghosts, wearing a military uniform, raising one eyebrow and looking suave with his mustache (Credit: BBC/Monumental/Guido Mandozzi)

Who do they play in Ghosts? Ben Willbond plays the Captain, a very organised and disciplined WW2 military officer.

Where do I know them from? You’ll recognise Willbond from roles in The Thick of It, Inside No. 9, and Good Omens. He’s also had a recurring role in the US comedy series Playing House.

What should I watch them in next? You might want to watch There She Goes, a comedy about parents with a non-verbal daughter, or Rev, a comedy about a London vicar. Both star Willbond in recurring roles.

Katy Wix

Katy Wix as Mary in Ghosts, covered in soot (Credit: BBC/Monumental/Guido Mandozzi)

Who do they play in Ghosts? Katy Wix plays Mary, a Stuart-era woman who was burned to death in a witch trial.

Where do I know them from? All sorts of things – Katy Wix often seems like one of the most prolific comedy actors working. She’s starred in Big Boys, Ladhood, Taskmaster, This Time With Alan Partridge, Together, Outnumbered, The King is Dead… the list goes on.

What should I watch them in next? A repeat recommendation, but it has to be said: much like Kiell Smith-Bynoe, Wix is really fantastic in Stath Lets Flats. But she’s great in everything, so maybe just open her Wikipedia page and pick at random.

Yani Xander

Humphrey’s body, wearing red Tudor clothes and a ruff (Credit: BBC)

Who do they play in Ghosts? Yani Xander plays Humphrey’s body, which often seems to have a mind of its own.

Where do I know them from? You probably won’t actually recognise him, for obvious reasons, but Yani Xander has also appeared in the recent adaptation of Anthony Horowitz’s Alex Rider novels.