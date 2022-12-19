John Krasinski, Wendell Pierce, and Michael Kelly star in season 3 of thriller series Jack Ryan on Amazon Prime video, based on the Tom Clancy novels

After a long wait, America’s answer to James Bond returns in the latest instalment of Amazon Prime series Jack Ryan. The Office star John Krasinski returns in the titular role of the CIA legend in a new season that will see him out on his own as he attempts to foil a devastating Russian scheme.

The latest season has been three years in the making and was shot across Budapest, Vienna, and Prague, where Jack will take on the Russians with only a couple of allies to help him out.

John Krasinski as Jack Ryan

What is Jack Ryan season 3 about?

Season three sees Jack Ryan, a former US Marine and CIA analyst now on the run from the formidable intelligence agency, after being accused of treason, although his boss Greer and friend Mike November continue to support him in secret.

Now a fugitive, hiding from the CIA and Russian assassins who are after him, Jack works to stop the Sokol Project - a plot to restore the Soviet Empire. There’s also the threat of a nuclear escalation to deal with.

Is Jack Ryan season 3 based on a book?

The series is based on the characters of Tom Clancy’s political thriller series known as the Ryanverse. Clancy wrote 17 novels in the series between 1984 and 2013 and several of these, including The Hunt for Red October, and Patriot Games, were made into major action films. A further 18 Jack Ryan novels have been published since Tom Clancy’s death in 2013.

The Jack Ryan Amazon series is set in the modern day, meaning that the original storylines from the novels do not feature because the books were set during the Cold War. The series is instead inspired by the books but has original storylines.

Michael Kelly as Mike November and John Krasinski as Jack Ryan

Who stars in Jack Ryan season 3?

John Krasinski as Jack Ryan

Wendell Pierce as James Greer

Michael Kelly as Mike November

Kevin Kent as McAuliffe

Nina Hoss as Alena Kovac

Alexej Manvelov as Alexei Petrov

James Cosmo as Luka

Betty Gabriel as Elizabeth Wright

Mikhail Safronov as President Surikov

Lucy Newman-Williams as Marie Cahill

Adam Vacula as Radek Breza

John Schwab as Thomas Miller

Derek de Lint as Rolan Antonov

Eva Kerekesova as Flora

Marian Mitas as David Cerny

Tereza Srbova as Jana Breza

When is the release date of Jack Ryan season 3?

Season three of Jack Ryan will be released on Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday 21 December. Like the first two seasons there will be eight episodes in season three and they will all be released at the same time.

Is there a trailer for Jack Ryan season 3?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

Will there be a season 4 of Jack Ryan?

Yes, a fourth season of Jack Ryan has been confirmed before season three has been released - this was also the case with season two. Fans of the series have had to wait more than three years for season three to arrive, but it is not expected that it will take as long for season four to be released.