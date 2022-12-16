Created by Alexi Hawley, the thriller will star Noah Centineo and Laura Haddock

Netflix’s latest spy thriller The Recruit has officially launched on the streaming platform.

The series will star Noah Centineo as fresh-faced CIA lawyer Own Hendricks who finds himself stumbling into an underground world of government espionage and stars Laura Haddock (White Lines) as convicted Russian spy Max.

Created by Alexi Hawley, who is known for his work on hit dramas including Castle and The Rookie, it is directed by Doug Liman whose prior credits include: Edge of Tomorrow, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, and Swingers.

Speaking to Netflix Tudum about the new series, Centineo said: “There’s so many more things going on, and that’s the world we explored with The Recruit.”

So, who are the cast members of Netflix’s The Recruit? Here’s everything you need to know.

When is The Recruit released on Netflix?

The Recruit dropped on Netflix on Friday 16 December. The first season is made up of eight episodes in total, all which are around one hour long. There is no staggered release with all episodes available to binge watch in one session.

Noah Centineo as Owen Hendricks in The Recruit (Photo: Netflix)

What is The Recruit about?

The Recruit follows the story of newly graduated lawyer Owen Hendricks played by Centineo who finds himself working at the CIA. Whilst on the job he connects with Max played by Laura Haddock, who is a former Russian spy accused of murder. Hendricks finds himself stumbling into an underground world of government espionage, can he figure it out before it’s too late?

Speaking about the role to Netflix Tudum, Centineo said: “He thinks he’s working as a lawyer — the truth is you’re never just a lawyer at the CIA,” adding: “There’s so many more things going on, and that’s the world we explored with The Recruit.”

Netflix’s official synopsis reads: “The Recruit follows a lawyer at the CIA who gets entangled in dangerous international power politics when a former asset threatens to expose the nature of her long-term relationship with the agency.”

Is there a trailer?

Netflix released a two-minute trailer for The Recruit on social media on 16 November alongside the caption “Inexperience is an asset”. You can check it out below.

Who stars in The Recruit?

Centineo stars as Owen Hendricks, a fresh-faced lawyer who finds himself working at the CIA. The actor recently starred alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in Black Adam and is known for his role as Peter in To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before.

Speaking to Netflix Tudum, Centineo explained: “There’s so many more things going on, and that’s the world we explored with The Recruit.” Reflecting on the character of Owen he added: “He’s definitely a multifaceted individual. By day, he’s got the suit, he’s got the hair, he looks presentable. But by night, when he goes home to his roommates, Terence and Hannah, he can actually relax.”

Centineo is joined in The Recruit by Laura Haddock (White Lines) who plays the role of Max, Aarti Mann (The Big Bang Theory) as Violet and Vondie Curtis Hall (Harriet) as Walter Nyland.

Here is the cast for The Recruit:

(L-R) US actress Aarti Mann, US actor Vondie Curtis-Hall, UK actress Laura Haddock, US actor Noah Centineo, US actress Fivel Stewart, and British actor Daniel Quincy Annoh at Netflix’s premiers of “The Recruit” (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

Noah Centineo as Owen Hendricks

Noah Centineo attends Netflix’s The Recruit Los Angeles Premiere (Photo: Getty Images for Netflix)

Centineo is best known for his role as Peter in the “To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before” trilogy. Since then he has starred alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in Black Adam playing the role of superhero Atom Smasher.

Laura Haddock as Max Meladze

Laura Haddock attends Netflix’s The Recruit Los Angeles Premiere (Photo: Getty Images for Netflix)

Haddock is best known for her role as Zoe Walker in White Lines, the actress has also appeared as Star-Lord’s mother, Meredith Quill, in Guardians of the Galaxy.

Aarti Mann as Violet Ebner

Aarti Mann attends Netflix’s The Recruit Los Angeles Premiere (Photo: Getty Images for Netflix)

Mann is best known for her role as Priya Koothrappali in The Big Bang Theory.

Vondie Curtis-Hall as Walter Nyland

Vondie Curtis-Hall attends Netflix’s The Recruit Los Angeles Premiere (Photo: Getty Images for Netflix)

Curtis-Hall is no stranger to action-packed thrillers, having previously played the role of journalist Ben Urich in Marvel’s Daredevil.

Colton Dunn as Lester Kitchens

Colton Dunn attends Netflix’s The Recruit Los Angeles Premiere (Photo: Getty Images for Netflix)

Dunn is best known for his role as Garrett McNeil in the comedy series Superstore and Star Trek: Lower Decks, where he voices Captain Dorg.

Fivel Stewart as Hannah Copeland

Fivel Stewart attends Netflix’s The Recruit Los Angeles Premiere (Photo: Getty Images for Netflix)

Stewart is best known for her role as high school student Izzie Taylor in Netflix’s comedy-drama Atypical.

Kaylah Zander as Amelia Salazar

Kaylah Zander attends Netflix’s The Recruit Los Angeles Premiere (Photo: Getty Images for Netflix)

Viewers will recognise Zander from the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, iZombie and The 100.

Kristian Bruun as Janus Ferber

Kristian Bruun attends Netflix’s The Recruit Los Angeles Premiere (Photo: Getty Images for Netflix)

Bruun is best known for playing the role of Donnie Hendrix in Orphan Black.

What have the reviews been like?

The Netflix thriller has had steady reviews ranking a respectable 7.1 out of 10 on IMDB.

Will there be a season 2?