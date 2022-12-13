Charlie Cox and Olga Kurylenko star in a new espionage thriller from the writer of Bridge of Spies, coming to Netflix on Boxing Day

Treason, a new espionage drama from the writer of Bridge of Spies, is coming to Netflix on Boxing Day.

The series, which stars Charlie Cox and Olga Kurylenko, follows a rising star at MI6 whose world is thrown into a dark conspiracy when a partner resurfaces unexpectedly.

Here’s everything you need to know about Treason.

What is it about?

The official Netflix synopsis for Treason explains that “trained and groomed by MI6, Adam Lawrence’s career seems set. But when the past catches up with him in the form of Kara, a Russian spy with whom he shares a complicated past, he is forced to question everything and everyone in his life.”

“A triangular relationship forms between Kara, Adam and his wife, Maddy; three people who are trying to expose each other’s secrets, navigate political and diplomatic relationships, whilst hanging onto their personal lives, and those they love most.”

Who stars in Treason?

Charlie Cox as Adam in Treason, looking worried as he answers a phone call (Credit: Netflix)

Charlie Cox plays Adam Lawrence, a rising star within MI6. Cox is best known for playing Daredevil in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but you might also know him from the Neil Gaiman film Stardust, the crime drama Boardwalk Empire, and the period drama Downton Abbey.

Olga Kurylenko plays Kara, a Russian spy Adam once knew. Kurylenko has appeared in a number of spy-related roles before, most notably Quantum of Solace and Black Widow, but you might also recognise her from Oblivion, Death of Stalin, and The Man Who Killed Don Quixote.

Oona Chaplin plays Maddy De Costa, Adam’s wife. Chaplin – who is related to that Chaplin – is best known for playing Talisa Maegyr in Game of Thrones and Zilpha Geary in Taboo. She can next be seen in one of James Cameron’s Avatar sequels, playing a Na’vi called Varang.

They’re joined by Ciarán Hinds (Kin) as Sir Martin Angelis, Adam James (The Suspect, Vigil) as Patrick Hamilton, and Tracy Ifeachor (Showtrial) as Dede amongst others.

Who writes and directs?

Treason was written and created by Matt Charman, a screenwriter best known for writing Bridge of Spies. Louise Hooper (The Sandman, The Witcher, Inside No. 9) and Sarah O’Gorman (The Witcher, The Last Kingdom) direct.

Is there a trailer for Treason?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

When and how can I watch it?

All five episodes of Treason will be available on Netflix as a boxset from Monday 26 December (or Boxing Day).

How many episodes are there?

There are five episodes to Treason, each of which are around 45 minutes long.

Have you interviewed Charlie Cox about it?

Funnily enough, actually, yes! What a strange coincidence that you asked. Earlier this year, we spoke to Charlie Cox about his crime drama Kin and his return as Marvel’s Daredevil; at the time, he’d just embarked on production for Treason, and shared a little bit about the series with us then.

“It’s written and created by Matt Charman [screenwriter of Bridge of Spies] and it’s a modern day, MI6 espionage-y spy thriller,” explained Cox. “We’ve only just started, done a couple of weeks, but it’s really really fun. It’s really fun to be acting on screen in my own accent, which I haven’t done… probably for around 10 years? I’m really enjoying doing it. And it’s great to be filming in London again.”

Why should I watch it?

