All the best new and upcoming Christmas themed releases coming to BBC, ITV, Channel 4, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and more in December 2022

The festive season is, of course, also the television season. From new Christmas movies to Christmas game shows to special episodes of all your favourite shows, there’s always a lot on television at this time of year.

So, to make things a little easier, we’ve got a full breakdown of all the new Christmas specials coming out over the next few weeks, on all the major channels and streaming services.

BBC One

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse, as illustrated by Charlie Mackesey (Credit: BBC/NoneMore Productions)

Available Now

My Life at Christmas with Sally Phillips | Sunday 4 December

Sally Phillips meets the stars to find out how their festive memories reflect their lives, careers, family and faith. Three-part series featuring Rev. Richard Coles, poet Lemn Sissay, and Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas.

Coming Soon

Stacey Solomon’s Crafty Christmas | Thursday 15 December

With a little help from her family, Stacey Solomon shows us crafty ways to create beautiful decorations and gifts that are sure to spread some homemade cheer this Christmas time.

Mary Berry’s Ultimate Christmas | Monday 19 December

Mary Berry prepares the ultimate Christmas feast with all the trimmings, while chefs Angela Hartnett and Monica Galetti share favourite festive recipes. Later, Mary and Rylan try to convert some children to Brussels sprouts.

Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook Off | Friday 23 December

Gregg Wallace, John Torrode, and 2021’s Celebrity MasterChef Christmas champion Judi Love judge as a celebrity lineup – including Happy Mondays singer Bez, athletics world champion Iwan Thomas, pop star Josh Cuthbert, and opera superstar Lesley Garrett – compete to win the Golden Whisk trophy.

Motherland: Last Christmas | Friday 23 December

It’s a full house at Julia’s with an influx of grandparents demanding endless cups of tea, as they play with a VR headset Paul bought “for the kids”. Kevin and Liz are also at Julia’s, while Amanda hosts her ex-husband, his new wife, and her own mother (Joanna Lumley). Chaos ensues.

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse | Saturday 24 December

A story of kindness, friendship, courage and hope for viewers of all ages in a heart-warming, classically animated film based on Charlie Mackesy’s book, The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse.

Call The Midwife | Sunday 25 December

It’s December 1967, and the midwives are moving the maternity clinic into new premises. One of their first patients through the door is Rhoda Mullucks, who the team know well – Rhoda is heavily pregnant, and understandably nervous, after her last baby was born with limbs that have been affected by thalidomide.

EastEnders | Sunday 25 December

As the residents of Walford get set to celebrate the festivities, there are those who are desperate to reclaim lost soul mates, forge futures with new loves and fight dirty to protect their families. Mick Carter is in danger, Alfie Moon is back, and Lola Pearce comes to terms with her last Christmas.

Ghosts | Sunday 25 December

A festive trip down memory lane that prompts Pat (Jim Howick) to question his very identity, while the Ghosts come up with a surprise Christmas present for Alison (Charlotte Ritchie) after her family lunch does not go to plan.

Mrs Brown’s Boys | Sunday 25 December

Cathy’s creepy boyfriend is initiated into the family and Agnes gets a festive fright when looking after his spooky twins. Meanwhile Bono rethinks his eco-kick after a lesson from Agnes. A New Year’s Day special will follow, in which Buster and Dermot are convinced Cathy’s boyfriend is a vampire.

Songs Of Praise | Sunday 25 December

Aled Jones hosts from Llandaff, while Katherine Jenkins makes an appearance from Cardiff.

Strictly Come Dancing: Christmas Special | Sunday 25 December

Podcaster Rosie Ramsay, presenter Rickie Haywood-Williams, Coronation Street star Alexandra Mardell, Gavin and Stacey star Larry Lamb, Girl Aloud Nicola Roberts, and Cbeebies presenter George Webster take to the dancefloor for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special.

The Smeds and the Smoos | Sunday 25 December

From Oscar nominated producer, Magic Light Pictures, The Smeds And The Smoos is a half hour special, adapted for screen and based on the bestselling picture book by creators Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler.

The King’s Speech | Sunday 25 December

King Charles III makes his first Christmas speech since becoming monarch. Also to be broadcast on ITV and Sky News.

Death In Paradise | Monday 26 December

A podcaster is murdered whilst investigating the disappearance of a child. It’s a case that’s haunted Selwyn for many years and now Neville and the team must lay its ghost to rest. A new series follows in January.

The Repair Shop | Monday 26 December

Jay Blades and the team conjure up the magic of Christmas past to mend four festive items: a 1960s home bar, a bedraggled tree, an old film projector and a battered trombone.

BBC Two

Shobna Gulati as Posy, Reece Shearsmith as Pierce, Steve Pemberton as Jasper, and Simon Callow as Dick in Inside No. 9‘s The Bones of St Nicholas (Credit: BBC/James Stack)

Coming Soon

Inside No. 9 | Thursday 22 December

Dr Jasper Parkway (Steve Pemberton) has booked an overnight stay in a reputedly haunted church on Christmas Eve, where he is joined by unwanted guests Pierce (Reece Shearsmith) and Posy (Shobna Gulati), and eccentric warden Dick (Simon Callow). A new series follows in January.

Two Doors Down Christmas Special | Friday 23 December

Christine displays uncharacteristic generosity when she discovers she has more loyalty points on her card than she expected, while Michelle is annoyed that Alan has lost his wallet somewhere in town. Dismayed at the prospect of having to cancel her cards so close to Christmas, she sends him out to look for it again.

Mortimer And Whitehouse: Gone Christmas Fishing | Saturday 24 December

Bob Mortimer returns to his childhood roots in Middlesbrough to fish the Rivers Esk and Tees with his dear friend and angling mentor Paul Whitehouse. Together they chat to a fellow Middlesbrough lad, singer Chris Rea, about his unique memories of yuletide, before he drives home for Christmas.

A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story | Sunday 25 December

Mark Gatiss (Sherlock, Dracula, Doctor Who) stars as Jacob Marley in this stage production of A Christmas Carol - his own retelling of Dickens’ classic winter ghost story, A Christmas Carol - alongside Nicholas Farrell (Chariots of Fire, The Crown, The Iron Lady) as Scrooge.

Matthew Bourne’s Nutcracker | Sunday 25 December

Choreographer and director Matthew Bourne’s Nutcracker offers a distinctive contemporary take on the classic Christmas tale.

CBBC & CBeebies

Richard E Grant, reading the CBBC Christmas Bedtime Story (Credit: BBC)

Coming Soon

Gangsta Granny Strikes Again | Friday 16 December

David Walliams, Sheridan Smith, and Archie Yates star in this CBBC adaptation of Walliams’ children novel about a cat burglar granny. Ben tries to discover who’s stealing rare artefacts and masquerading as the new Black Cat.

Cbeebies Bedtime Story | Monday 19 December

Acclaimed actor Richard E. Grant treats young viewers to an enchanting winter tale at Christmas time as he reads The Snowflake by Benji Davies.

ITV

Advertisement

Available Now

The Savoy At Christmas | Monday 12 December

A five-part docuseries about life at the Savoy Hotel in London in the lead up to Christmas – which begins in mid-November, when staff work through the night to transform the hotel into a festive wonderland, and only gets more intense from there.

Coming Soon

Britain’s Got Talent: The Ultimate Magician | Sunday 18 December

This special edition showcases the very best magicians from Got Talent shows globally, with Britain’s Got Talent favourites competing against the very best magic acts from around the world. Magic circle member Stephen Mulhern hosts, while Penn Jilette judges in place of Simon Cowell.

Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs – A Royal Special | Monday 19 December

Her Majesty The Queen Consort, a long term supporter of Battersea and self-confessed dog-lover, hosts a celebratory event at Clarence House and later helps Paul care for some of the abandoned dogs searching for a new forever home.

The Royal Variety Performance Show | Tuesday 20 December

Multi award winning comedian and actor Lee Mack is to host The Royal Variety Performance 2022 from the magnificent Royal Albert Hall in London.

Gino’s Italian Christmas Feast | Friday 23 December

Gino, his wife Jessica, his three children, Luciano, Rocco and Mia, and their two dogs Oreo and Duke, are all preparing to host the ultimate Christmas feast at their Sardinian Villa.

Britain Get Singing | Saturday 24 December

In a musical accompaniment to ITV’s Britain Get Talking mental health campaign, celebrities take to the stage to impress a studio audience and a judging panel made up of The Voice’s will.i.am, Britain’s Got Talent’s Alesha Dixon and Starstruck’s Adam Lambert and Jason Manford. In between the singing bits, stars will also discuss their own mental health.

Lost Voice Guy’s Christmas Comedy Club | Saturday 24 December

The former Britain’s Got Talent winner hosts a night of alternative comedy and stand-up, especially for Christmas.

Royal Carols Together at Christmas | Saturday 24 December

HRH The Princess of Wales hosts a special Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey. Attended by HM The King, this year’s service will pay tribute to HM Queen Elizabeth II.

Ant & Dec’s Christmas Limitless Win | Sunday 25 December

A celebrity special edition of Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win, which offers contestants the chance to compete for unlimited cash prizes.

Doc Martin Christmas Special | Sunday 25 December

The village is alive with festive cheer until Martin has the grotto shut down. At James’s disappointment, Louisa takes matters into her own hands, and with the help of the village arranges a Christmas parade, but not without its challenges.

Coronation Street | Sunday 25 December + Monday 26 December

Between a shock proposal to a Christmas Day wedding gone wrong – and, of course, some life or death risks – it’s all set to kick off as a suspicious newcomer arrives in Weatherfield

Emmerdale Christmas Special | Sunday 25 December + Monday 26 December

Liam, facing Christmas alone, is invited to dinner by several different families – and decides to try and attend them all, so as not to offend anyone. Meanwhile, Chas unexpectedly finds some of Faith’s possessions, bringing on some complicated emotions.

Channel 4

Nish Kumar, speaking conspiratorially to a Lego Snowman on Celebrity Lego Masters Christmas Special (Credit: Channel 4)

Available Now

Jamie’s Easy Christmas | Tuesday 6 December

Jamie Oliver celebrates Christmas 2022 with some deliciously easy dishes to see you through the festive season, from party menus to dinner on the big day. Featured recipes include luxurious smoked salmon pâté, pork stuffing crammed with silky leeks, sweet peaches and roasted chestnuts, and goose-fat roast potatoes.

Christmas at Blenheim Palace | Thursday 8 December

For the first time ever, cameras are allowed into Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire, filming as they create a Hans Christian Andersen-inspired breathtaking winter wonderland.

Kirstie’s Homemade Christmas | Friday 9 December

Kirstie provides a flurry of jovial festive fun - with enough competitions, makes, decorations, gifts, food and drink to inspire every kind of crafter. Ice carving, festive wire decorations, miniature walnut dioramas, and a choux pastry wreath are the main focus.

Married At First Sight Christmas Reunion | Sunday 11 December

The most memorable brides and grooms head to a country hideaway for a festive dinner party. Zoe, Jenna, Chanita, Duka, Jordan, and Adrain star amongst others.

Coming Soon

8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown at Christmas | Thursday 15 December

Jimmy Carr hosts as Jon Richardson and Jack Dee take on Lee Mack and Rose Matafeo in a festive-themed edition of Catsdown. Meanwhile, Stevie Martin and Joe Wilkinson join Countdown regulars Susie Dent and Rachel Riley in Dictionary Corner.

Joe Lycett vs David Beckham: A Got Your Back Christmas Special | Thursday 15 December

Joe Lycett locked horns with David Beckham to highlight the true cost of the Qatar World Cup; this special episode of Got Your Back takes viewers behind the scenes him in the nerve-shredding days leading up to his biggest headline hijacking stunt yet.

Travel Man: 96 Hours in Iceland | Thursday 15 December

Host Joe Lycett is off to Iceland for a supersized Christmas special with comedian and dance champion Bill Bailey.

Miriam’s Dickensian Christmas | Tuesday 20 December

Miriam Margolyes is a self-confessed Christmas Scrooge, seeing it as a holiday that’s become over-commercialised, too expensive and a whole heap of stress. But now, Miriam is turning to her love of Charles Dickens and the festive traditions he introduced through ‘A Christmas Carol’, to see if she can rekindle her love for Christmas.

The Dog House at Christmas | Wednesday 21 December

The Dog House returns for more matchmaking at Woodgreen Pets Charity this festive season, as the team continue their mission to find homes for their abandoned dogs in time for Christmas.

London Zoo at Christmas | Friday 23 December

From complicated animal moves and meeting the zoo’s newest and youngest additions, to medical check-ups and transforming the zoo into a magical winter wonderland, cameras are on hand to capture some truly unique moments. How do the zookeepers make the holiday magic happen?

The Last Leg Christmas Bash | Friday 23 December

Comedian James Acaster, TV presenter AJ Odudu and stars from The Great British Bake Off join Adam, Alex, and Josh for a festive special.

Celebrity Lego Masters at Christmas | Saturday 24 December

New host Nish Kumar is joined by three celebrity teams: Taskmaster’s Alex Horne and Sophie Duker versus Kitchen Disco stars Sophie Ellis-Bextor with her sons Sonny and Kit, and Gogglebox royalty Scarlett Moffatt with her dad Mark and sister Ava.

I Literally Just Told You: Celebrity Christmas Special | Saturday 24 December

To win up to £25,000 for their chosen charities, Dermot O’Leary, Judi Love, David Walliams and Kerry Katona must answer questions that have been written live as the show is being filmed.

The Great Christmas Bake Off 2022 | Saturday 24 December

Joining Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith, Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas are The Big Breakfast’s Gaby Roslin, Time Team’s Sir Tony Robison, Pop World’s Miquita Oliver, The Word’s Terry Christian and Brookside’s Claire Sweeney, each hoping to win Christmas Star Baker.

Alternative Christmas Message | Sunday 25 December

Exactly who will deliver Channel 4’s Alternative Christmas Message this year is yet to be announced, but they’ll be following in the footsteps of Doreen and Neville Lawrence; 9/11 survivor Genelle Guzman; President of Iran, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad; child survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire; whistleblower Edward Snowden; Ali G; Marge Simpson, and Tom Daley.

Gogglebox 2022 | Sunday 25 December

Featuring: Strictly Come Dancing, I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, Ninja Warrior: Race for Glory, Coronation Street, Secret Crush, Frozen Planet II, BBC News (the queue), Heartstopper, This Morning, Britain’s Got Talent, Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars, Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal, Bad Sisters and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

The Festive Pottery Showdown | Sunday 25 December

James Fleet, Jenny Eclair, Jamie Laing and Sunetra Sarker roll up their sleeves and brave the pottery, as they attempt to become champion of the very first Great Festive Pottery Throw Down 2022.

Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2022 | Monday 26 December

Jimmy Carr is joined by Stephen Merchant, Katherine Ryan, Richard Ayoade, Maisie Adam, Jonathan Ross and Rose Matafeo as they battle it out to see who knows the most about the big fat year that’s been.

The Greatest Snowman 2022 | Monday 27 December

Sue Perkins hosts as reality TV legend Gemma Collins, choirmaster Gareth Malone, presenter Melvin Odoom, comedy actor Joe Thomas, and documentary star and DJ Yinka Bokinni try to build the best snowman ever.

Sky & NOW TV

Taj Atwal as Bobbie & Suranne Jones as Carole in Christmas Carole (Credit: Sky)

Available Now

Prancer: A Christmas Tale | Sunday 4 December

Ten-year-old Gloria and her recently widowed grandfather Bud (James Cromwell) befriend a mysterious reindeer when the family gathers for Christmas. Bud comes to believe that Prancer may actually be magical, but Gloria fears his theory will send him straight to a retirement home.

A League of Their Own Christmas Special | Monday 12 December

Romesh has organised a special celebrity golf tournament as a Christmas present for Jamie. Featuring Joel Dommett, Maisie Adam, Alex Brooker, Tony Bellew, Eve Muirhead, John Barnes, David Seaman and H from Steps.

Coming Soon

The Russell Howard Hour Christmas Special | Thursday 15 December

Russell Howard takes a look back at the biggest moments this year. Plus: top stand-up, special guests, and a festive edition of Playground Politics.

Never Mind the XMas Buzzcocks | Friday 16 December

Greg Davies, Noel Fielding, Daisy May Cooper and Jamali Maddix present a special Christmas edition of the musical panel show, featuring a trio of very special guests: Steps singer Claire Richards, comedian Tom Allen, and Pete Doherty.

The Unofficial Science of Home Alone | Monday 19 December

James Acaster and Guz Khan investigate the physics behind Home Alone’s boobytraps – can the slapstick stand up to the science? Is it safe for Acaster and Khan to recreate the same stunts? Meanwhile, Alex Brooker visits those who made the film.

I Hate Suzie Too | Tuesday 20 December

In this three-part anti-Christmas Christmas special, Suzie Pickles (Billie Piper) fights to regain the love of the British public whilst her personal life spirals out of control. Can she win the hearts of the Dance Crazee audience and restore her reputation? And at what cost?

Rob & Romesh vs Christmas on Ice | Wednesday 21 December

Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan take to the ice with Mickey and friends in Disney on Ice.

The Nation’s Favourite Christmas Carols | Thursday 22 December

Join Sky at the London Coliseum for a special concert with the English National Opera’s Chorus and Orchestra as they make their way through Britain’s favourite Christmas carols, as voted by the public.

Red Riding Hood: After Ever After | Friday 23 December

Fifty years after her legendary brush with the wolf, an adult Red Riding Hood and her granddaughter face a new lupine problem. Another David Walliams fairytale sequel.

Christmas Carole | Saturday 24 December

Carole Mackay (Suranne Jones) is an unashamedly outspoken and wealthy entrepreneur. Her online business selling all things festive has earned her a fortune, as well as the nickname ‘Christmas Carole’. But her success hasn’t made her a better human being. In fact, it’s made her worse. Will some rather familiar Christmas spirits help her discover the true spirit of Christmas?

Netflix

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol

Available Now

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol | Friday 2 December

On a cold Christmas Eve, selfish miser Ebenezer Scrooge has one night left to face his past — and change the future — before time runs out. An animated Charles Dickens adaptation starring Luke Evans, Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley, Jonathan Pryce, and more.

Coming Soon

Emily in Paris S3 | Wednesday 21 December

A year after moving to Paris for her dream job, Emily arrives at a career and romantic crossroads that will force her to decide where her future lies. Did you know the title is meant to rhyme? Emily in Paris. Emily en Paree. Emily in Paree.

Amazon Prime Video & Freevee

Asa Butterfield as James in Your Christmas or Mine, holding a polaroid in his mouth (Credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Available Now

Your Christmas or Mine | Friday 2 December

Students Hayley and James are young and in love. After saying goodbye for Christmas at a London train station, they both make the same mad split-second decision to swap trains and surprise each other – and both end up stuck at the others’ family Christmas. Asa Butterfield and Cora Kirk star.

Hotel for the Holidays | Friday 2 December

Madelaine Petsch stars as Georgia, an ambitious young woman and the manager of the high-end hotel that attracts guests of all kinds—including heartbroken singles, an infamous pop star, and a European ex-prince who recently abdicated his throne…

Disney+

(Photo: Buena Vista Pictures Distribution)

Available Now

The Muppets Christmas Carol | Sunday 11 November

30 years since it was first released, the classic Dickens adaptation is remastered and restored on Disney+, featuring previously unseen songs for the first time.

Apple TV+

Available Now

Peanuts Collection | Available Now