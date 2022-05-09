Ncuti Gatwa is best known for his role as Eric Effiong in Netflix sitcom Sex Education

Actor Ncuti Gatwa has been announced as the next Doctor Who, taking over from Jodie Whittaker to become the 14th Time Lord.

But who is Ncuti Gatwa, what else has he starred in before and when will he begin his new role?

Who is Ncuti Gatwa?

Who is Ncuti Gatwa?

Scottish actor Gatwa, who was born in Rwanda, is best known for his role as Eric Effiong in Netflix’s sitcom Sex Education.

He has already won a Scottish Bafta and a Rose d’Or Award for the role.

Gatwa was Born in Nyarugenge, Rwanda and raised in Scotland, where his family moved when he was two during the 1994 genocide.

The idea that he might become an actor first came when he was 7, when his drama teacher complimented him on his talent, and he went on to train at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

He started his onscreen career as an extra in the 2014 BBC sitcom Bob Servant and two years later he played Demetrius in A Midsummer Night’s Dream, in Emma Rice’s first show at the Globe.

In regards to his private life, Gatwa seems to keep it pretty under wraps, but it doesn’t look like he is currently dating anyone.

What did he say about his new role?

The new Doctor was announced hours before the Bafta Television Awards, which took place on Sunday 8 May, where Gatwa was nominated for best male performance in a comedy programme for the third year in a row for his performance as Eric.

Gatwa said he was "deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared" to be starring in the popular science fiction show.

He added: "This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care.

"I will endeavour my upmost to do the same."

Showrunner Russell T Davies said Gatwa "dazzled us" in his audition. The Queer As Folk and It’s A Sin writer is returning as the programme’s showrunner after departing the show in 2009.

The writer added: "Sometimes talent walks through the door and it’s so bright and bold and brilliant, I just stand back in awe and thank my lucky stars.”

Gatwa also said that the prospect of working with Davies was "a dream come true".

"His writing is dynamic, exciting, incredibly intelligent and fizzing with danger - an actor’s metaphorical playground. The entire team have been so welcoming and truly give their hearts to the show,” he added.

"And so as much as it’s daunting, I’m aware I’m joining a really supportive family. Unlike the Doctor, I may only have one heart but I am giving it all to this show."

BBC chief content officer Charlotte Moore said: "Ncuti has an incredible dynamism, he’s a striking and fearless young actor whose talent and energy will set the world alight and take Doctor Who on extraordinary adventures under Russell T Davies’ new era."

When will he begin as the next Doctor Who?

Jodie Whittaker took over as the Doctor in 2017 as the first female doctor, but will bow out in a special episode which will be broadcast this autumn.

Her finale will also feature appearances from two previous assistants - Ace, played by Sophie Aldred, and Tegan, played by Janet Fielding.