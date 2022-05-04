Cat and Cathy Walcott discover they have a brother Callum in the new series of Holly Walsh’s sitcom The Other One

The Other One, which stars Ellie White and Lauren Socha, is returning to BBC One for its second series on Friday 6 May.

The series follows two sisters – both called Catherine Walcott – who only realise the other exists late in life.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Other One series 2.

What is it about?

The Other One is about Cathy and Cat Walcott, two sisters who only realised that the other existed (and that their father had had a secret second family) as adults.

It was inspired by a real-life case of a man with two families, who gave his children the same name in the hopes it’d help him avoid being caught.

Series 2 complicates things further with the reveal that there’s a third Walcott sibling too – newly discovered brother Callum (unfortunately not discovered in time for one of the Catherines to know she shouldn’t kiss him…)

Who is in the cast?

L-R: Michelle Austin as Angela, Rebecca Front as Tessa, Ellie White as Cathy, Lauren Socha as Cat, Christopher Jeffers as Callum, and Siobhan Finneran as Marilyn (Credit: Joseph Scanlon/BBC)

Ellie White stars as Cathy Walcott. You might recognise White from Stath Lets Flats, where she played Nadia’s friend Katia (and played her brilliantly, too). Otherwise, you might know her from The Windsors, Inside No. 9, or This Time with Alan Partridge.

Lauren Socha plays Cat Walcott. Socha is best-known for her role on Misfits as Kelly Bailey, as well as appearances in The Unloved, Catastrophe, and Five Daughters.

Rebecca Front plays Cathy’s mother Tess. Front is best known for playing Nicola Murray in The Thick of It, as well as other collaborations with Armando Ianucci such as HBO space satire Avenue 5.

Siobhán Finneran plays Cat’s mother Marilyn. Finneran has appeared in films such as Rita, Bob, and Sue Too, as well as television dramas Happy Valley, Clocking Off, and Coronation Street.

Christopher Jeffers plays new addition to the cast Callum Walcott, the other other one, or the brother one. Jeffers has most recently appeared in Netflix’s Bridgerton.

Who writes and directs The Other One?

The series was created by Holly Walsh, a stand-up comedian who’s also involved in writing the BBC Two sitcom Motherland.

Walsh directs a number of episodes of The Other One. The pilot episode was directed by Dan Zeff, who was the director of the popular Doctor Who episode Love and Monsters.

Is there a trailer?

No, there isn’t, unfortunately. You can’t watch the trailer for The Other One right here.

When and how can I watch The Other One?

The Other One starts on BBC One at 9:30pm on Friday 6 May.

All six episodes will also be available to watch immediately as a boxset on BBC iPlayer.

Does it have anything to do with The Other Two?

No, nothing to do with the HBO Max series about the older siblings of a teen pop sensation, but I do keep making that mistake as well.

Why should I watch The Other One?