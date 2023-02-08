Kris Marshall and Sally Bretton return as Humphrey Goodman and Martha Lloyd in Beyond Paradise, a new Death in Paradise spinoff set in Devon

Beyond Paradise, a new spinoff of murder-mystery drama Death in Paradise, is coming to BBC One on Friday 24 February.

The series, which stars Kris Marshall and Sally Bretton, follows DI Humphrey Goodman and his fiancée Martha as they start a new life in Shipton Abbott. As Martha starts a restaurant, Humphrey joins the local police force, and once again starts working to solve all manor of confusing cases.

Here’s everything you need to know about Beyond Paradise ahead of its broadcast on BBC One later this month.

What is it about?

Beyond Paradise is a spinoff of Death in Paradise, following Kris Marshall’s detective Humphrey Goodman as he starts a new life in Devon. The series picks up where Death in Paradise left off in 2017, when Humphrey left St. Marie to declare his undying love for Martha.

The official BBC synopsis for Beyond Paradise explains that “a new adventure awaits as we find them arriving in Shipton Abbott, Martha’s hometown near the beautiful Devonshire coast. Martha sets out to pursue her dream of running her own restaurant and Humphrey joins the local police force, with the Shipton Abbott squad witnessing a whole new approach to police work…”

“As Humphrey gets stuck into his new job, he and Martha must also navigate life’s ups and downs, as faces from the past, the decisions they make and challenges of setting up life in a new town put their relationship to the ultimate test.”

Who stars in Beyond Paradise?

Sally Bretton as Martha Lloyd and Kris Marshall as Humphrey Goodman in Beyond Paradise, stood in front of a lake and some tall grass (Credit: BBC One/Red Planet Pictures)

Kris Marshall returns as DI Humphrey Goodman, a part he played on Death in Paradise for three years between 2014 and 2017. Outside of Death in Paradise, Marshall is best known for appearing in Christmas film Love Actually and sitcom My Family; you might also know him from a long-running series of BT adverts.

Sally Bretton returns as Martha Lloyd, Humphrey’s fiancée. Bretton is perhaps best known for playing Lucy in Lee Mack’s sitcom Not Going Out, but you might also recognise her from Green Wing, The Office, and Absolute Power.

In Shipton Abbott, Humphrey works with a new team of investigators, including Zahra Ahmadi (Informer) as DS Esther Williams, Dylan Llewellyn (Derry Girls, Big Boys) as PC Kelby Hartford, and Felicity Montagu (Alan Partridge) as office support Margo Martins. Barbara Flynn (Doctor Who), meanwhile, plays Martha’s mother, and Jamie Bamber (DI Ray) plays a former partner of Martha’s who still lives in Shipton Abbott…

Who writes and directs?

Beyond Paradise was co-created by Robert Thorogood (creator of Death in Paradise) and Tony Jordan (previously of Eastenders, Life on Mars, and more). Jordan is acting as showrunner, leading a team of writers including Amy Guyler (Charlie’s Dead), Ian Kershaw (The Dumping Ground), and Chloë Mi Lin Ewart (All Creatures Great and Small).

Sandy Johnson (Inspector Morse, The Ruth Rendell Mysteries, Jonathan Creek) and Matt Carter (Doctors, Agatha Raisin, Midsomer Murders) are directing the series.

Is there a trailer for Beyond Paradise?

Not quite yet, though it’s surely only a matter of time. As soon as a trailer is released, we’ll update this piece to include it. In the meantime, though, you might want to rewatch the trailer for Kris Marshall’s first appearance on Death in Paradise, just to see how far things have come for Humphrey since 2014...

When and how can I watch Beyond Paradise?

Beyond Paradise will air on BBC One from Friday 24 February, with new episodes arriving weekly. You’ll also be able to watch the series on iPlayer, which you can find here.

In the US, Beyond Paradise will be a Britbox exclusive, with episodes arriving at the same time as their UK release. You can sign up for Britbox US here.

How many episodes will there be?

Beyond Paradise will be made up of six episodes, each of which will be around an hour long.

Where is Beyond Paradise filmed?

Beyond Paradise is set in Shipton Abbott, a fictional town in Devonshire. The series is filmed in and around both Devon and Cornwall, but much of the production was based in Lewes in particular.

Why should I be looking forward to it?