Ralph Little and Don Warrington return in season 12 of BBC One detective show Death in Paradise which was filmed in the Caribbean island of Guadeloupe

Death in Paradise returns for a new season, following the Christmas special in December which saw Parker investigate the murder of a podcaster who had been killed whilst looking into the disappearance of a child.

Parker will face new perplexing cases in Death in Paradise season 12, which contains eight episodes, released weekly. Many of the series regulars will return whilst a new character introduced in the Christmas special will also make a comeback. This is everything we know about Death in Paradise season 12:

Don Warrington and Ralph Little in Death in Paradise

What is the plot of Death in Paradise season 12?

The BBC has teased plot details of season 12, saying: “The new series kicks off with the mysterious death of a celebrity astronomer and a change of job for Darlene. We also meet a bunch of Preppers digging in for the apocalypse on a Saint Marie hillside, when the end comes dramatically early for one of them.

“An impossible killing on a boat takes the team to a beautiful beach under threat, and an apparently straightforward domestic murder twists into what could be Neville’s greatest ever challenge.”

Additionally, Neville has a new love interest, Sophie, who he met in last month’s Christmas special. The new series is likely to see their romance develop in the midst of more intriguing murders.

Who is in the cast of Death in Paradise season 12?

Ralf Little as DI Neville Parker

Elizabeth Bourgine as Catherine Bordey

Chelsea Edge as Sophie Chambers

Kevin Eldon as Jeremy Herbert

Ginny Holder as Darlene Curtis

Shantol Jackson as DS Naomi Thomas

Tahj Miles as Officer Marlon Pryce

Amit Shah as Sunil Singh Kirmani

Christopher Villiers as Bertrand Sworder

Don Warrington as Commissioner Selwyn Patterson

Robert Webb as Justin West

Cast of Death in Paradise

Where is Death in Paradise filmed?

Death in Paradise is filmed in Guadeloupe, a French overseas island territory in the southern Caribbean and part of the Leeward Islands. The island group also contains the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, and Antigua and Barbuda among others. Death in Paradise is shot in Guadeloupe over a six-month period, likely outside of hurricane season (June to November).

Guadeloupe contains 12 islands - the two largest are Grande Terre and Basse Terre which are connected by bridges - the series is largely shot on the coast of Basse Terre. The cast and crew of Death in Paradise stay at the Langley Fort Royal Hotel in the fishing port of Deshaies, on the coast of the Basse Terre island. The hotel itself also features in several scenes across the series.

The Deshaies church also appears in the show where it stands in for Honoré police station, whilst the local restaurant Le Madras features as Catherine’s Bar, a popular haunt in the series where Neville wrestles with his latest case over a cocktail.

Anse de la Perle beach, in the south of Deshaies is the setting for Neville’s island home. The detective lives in a ramshackle hut, and for this reason when filming is not taking place, the building is taken down to avoid weather damage.

When is the release date of Death in Paradise season 12?