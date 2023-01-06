Episode 1 of The Apprentice will see contestants travel to the Carribbean islands of Antigua and Barbuda

The Apprentice is back on BBC One, the first episode of the 17th season saw the brand new cast of 18 hopefuls jet off to Antigua and Barbuda for their first task.

Split into two teams of boys and girls, contestants were tasked with selling tours to holidaymakers including a catamaran ride and a tour of UNESCO World Heritage site Nelson’s Dockyard.

The episode shows off luxury locations on the island and features local businesses and locations, from Rum tasting at Shirley Heights to Panache Steel Orchestra pan lessons.

So, can you stay in the locations mentioned in The Apprentice and can you go on the tours featured? Here’s everything you need to know.

Where is The Apprentice filmed?

The Apprentice is usually filmed in the UK, according to FindThatLocation, the reality show is often filmed in: Hampstead, Park Royal, Handley Page Way, Highgate, London and West Acton.

The Apprentice contestants in Antigua and Barbuda (Photo: BBC / Fremantle Media Ltd)

This is the first time the BBC series has visited the Caribbean, but the show is no stranger to taking contestants to new destinations in the first episode. In season 15, hopefuls travelled to South Africa where they were tasked with setting up their own safari and vineyard tours.

What are the filming locations for episode 1?

Episode 1 is filmed on the Carribean islands of Antigua and Barbuda. Reported by Antigua Nice, Minister of Tourism and Investment, The Honourable Charles Fernandez spoke about the “excitement” felt on the island following The Apprentice episode.

He said: “There is a lot of excitement for Antigua and Barbuda amongst viewers of the show, who have spotted the teaser and recognised the destination. “Our welcoming people, warm weather, turquoise waters, fantastic cultural sites, amazing restaurants, and unique experiences are going to be splashed across television screens in homes throughout the UK. The highly anticipated first episode for the season is fully dedicated to Antigua and Barbuda.”

He also spoke about the importance of the episode airing during January, when people in the UK would be “thinking about escaping the cold.”

Fernandez said: “Most importantly, it is airing during a peak booking period which is ideal for us, as we aim to attract travellers thinking of escaping the cold. This is a huge promotion to start off the year and is the momentum that we will continue to build on as we promote Antigua and Barbuda throughout 2023.”

Where did the contestants stay in Antigua and Barbuda?

The 18 contestants stayed at the luxury, all-inclusive resort of Royalton Antigua. Located right on the beach in Deep Bay, it is close to the historic Fort Barrington and a quick 20-minute drive from St John’s.

The luxurious resort which is a part of Blue Diamond, offers activities including: snorkelling, kayaking, cooking classes and live shows. Restaurants on site include: a beach grill, a steakhouse and an Italian trattoria.

According to Virgin Holidays, an all-inclusive nine day break with flights from London Heathrow in February 2023 is priced at £2,698 per person.

Can you go on the tours featured in the episode?

Episode 1 of The Apprentice features many local businesses and locations in Antigua and Barbuda from rum tasting at Shirley Heights with Quin Farara Wine & Spirits to Panache Steel Orchestra pan lessons within the Nelson’s Dockyard National Park.

Viewers can go on the excursions featured in the episode. The girls team picked a luxury sea tour on a catamaran which was organised by Tropical Adventures. The tour company lists a variety of sea and land tours on their website, including an Island Safari Eco Kayak Tour for $115.

The boy’s team opted for a historic tour of the UNESCO World Heritage Site Nelson’s Dockyard, along with rum tasting from Quin Farara Wine & Spirits. Tours to the historic site can be organised through National Parks of Antigua and Barbuda.