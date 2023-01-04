Fans won’t have to wait long for the 2023 series to begin, but how can you apply for the next series of The Apprentice

The Apprentice is back on our screens to make audiences laught, cringe and inspire their own business ideas. A record-breaking 18 candidates will join Lord Alan Sugar in the boardroom this season, all with the aim of making the mogul their new business partner.

The BBC competition show has been one of the most popular on the channel since its first series in 2005. And while it has provided its fair share of cringe-inducing and embarassing moments for contestants, there have been success stories from the show.

From series one winner Tim Campbell returning to become one of Lord Sugar’s trusted confidantes, to series 10 winner Mark Wright turning over £4million per year, there have been no shortage of those who have benefited from being on the show. The exposure has even led to some being listed on prestigious countdowns such as the Forbes 30 under 30.

The process to join The Apprentice may not be as complicated as you might think. With applications now open for the next series, the race is on to find Lord Sugar’s next business partner and the next receipent of a £250,000 investment.

But how do you apply - and what is the deadline to do so? Here’s everything you need to know about how to apply for The Apprentice 2024.

How do I apply for The Apprentice 2024?

The application process is now open on the BBC website. Those looking to apply to take part in the next series must be over the age of 18 and correctly fill in the application form found in the site.

Karren Brady, Lord Sugar and Claude Littner ahead of this year's BBC One contest, The Apprentice

What happens during the application process?

If successful, those chosen from their application form will be invited to an in-person interview in locations around the country. Following this, the group will be whittled down to 75, with these 75 possble candidates being invited to London for a round of exercises and further interviews.

Only 30 from this group will progress to the next stage. The remaining possible candidates will undergo a series of assessments with a psychotherapist to ensure they will handle being on television, as well as bosses cross checking their references. At the end of this stage, the final lineup for the 2024 series will be confirmed.

When is the closing date for applications to The Apprentice 2024?