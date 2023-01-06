The Netflix drama features a star-studded cast including Brianne Howey and Felix Mallard

Ginny and Georgia is back on Netflix, with season 2 of the mother-daughter drama officially landing on the streaming platf.

Season 1 told the story of single mother Georgia who moves to the fictional affluent town of Wellsbury, Massachusetts to give her kids Ginny and Austin a better life. As well as having comedic moments, the series touches on plenty of serious themes including race, self-harm, body image and consent.

The 10-part second season will pick up where season 1 left off, following the mother and daughter duo as they try to live new lives and look to the future whilst keeping their secrets hidden deeply in the past.

The Netflix drama includes present day and flashback scenes, giving us insight into Georgia’s life when she was young, but who plays the role of young Georgia? Here’s everything you need to know.

Who is Nikki Roumel?

Nikki Roumel, was born in Toronto. The Canadian actress is best known for her breakthrough role as young Georgia in the Netflix mother-daughter drama, Ginny & Georgia. Other roles she has played include Sibyl Sadik in Designated Survivor and a Cheer Captain in Holly Hobbie.

Nikki Roumel as Young Georgia in Ginny & Georgia season 2 (Photo: Netflix)

The actress is active on social media, boasting over 240,000 followers on Instagram. Most of her posts feature pictures of her visiting beautiful locations including the Eiffel Tower in Paris and doing activities such as skydiving or goat yoga.

In one of her latest posts she shared a clip of the series, thanking fans for their support. Roumel’s caption said: “Thank you everyone for all your kind messages! Make sure to watch Ginny & Georgia on Netflix now!”

What is Ginny and Georgia about?

The season 1 finale ended on a dramatic note, however clues about what to expect in season 2 have not yet been revealed.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly Showrunner Debra J. Fisher explained: “We can’t really talk about season two, but what I will say is, where we always wanted season one to end was with Ginny protecting her mom, but by doing so, having blood on her hands.”

Who plays young Georgia in Ginny and Georgia?

Young Georgia is played by Nikki Roumel. The character is featured in the flashback scenes, giving viewers an insight into the teenage life of the now 30-year-old Georgia and how her past has shaped her future.

How old is Nikki Roumel?

Roumel was born on May 8, 2000, in Toronto, Canada, which makes her 22-years-old. The character she plays Young Georgia is 15-years-old, making her seven years older.

Who else stars in Ginny and Georgia season 2?

Season 2 will feature many familiar faces from season 1, with Brianne Howey back as single parent Georgia Miller, and Antonia Gentry returning as her 15-year-old daughter Ginny. Austin will also be returning, played by Diesel La Torraca and Jennifer Robertson will reprise her role as Georgia’s neighbour, Ellen Baker, with her son Marcus played by Felix Mallard back as Ginny’s potential love interest.

Antonia Gentry as Ginny and Brianne Howey as Georgia in Ginny & Georgia (Credit: Netflix)

Here’s the cast of Ginny and Georgia season 2:

Brianne Howey - Georgia Miller

Antonia Gentry - Ginny Miller

Diesel La Torraca - Austin Miller

Jennifer Robertson - Ellen Baker

Felix Mallard - Marcus Baker

Sarah Weissglass - Maxine Baker

Raymond Ablack - Joe

Katie Douglas - Abby

Chelsea Clark - Norah

Mason Temple - Hunter

Nikki Roumel - Young Georgia

Where can I watch Ginny and Georgia?