Logan Lerman, Al Pacino, and Josh Radnor return for the second and final series of Hunters, coming to Amazon Prime Video this January

Hunters, a drama about a group of Jewish Nazi Hunters in 1970s America, is returning to Amazon Prime for its second and final season Friday 13 January.

The series, which stars Logan Lerman and Al Pacino in his first major television role, first aired in 2020 – meaning there’s an almost three-year gap between seasons.

Here’s everything you need to know about Hunters Series 2 ahead of its release.

What’s it about?

Hunters follows a group of Jewish Nazi hunters in 1970s America, tracking down Nazis in New York City. The first series saw the Hunters investigating Operation Paperclip, a real-life intelligence programme that saw former Nazi scientists relocated to the US and involved in government research and development projects.

The official synopsis for Hunters Season 2 explains that “after an accident derails their exploits in Europe, the Hunters must band back together to hunt down history’s most infamous Nazi, Adolf Hitler, who’s hiding in South America.”

“Meanwhile, a look to the past reveals Meyer Offerman encountering a dangerous threat that could unravel his secret and expose his true identity, with explosive reverberations for our Hunters.”

Who stars in Hunters?

Logan Lerman as Jonah Heidelbaum in Hunters (Credit: Jason LaVeris/Prime Video)

Logan Lerman plays Jonah Heidelbaum, a young mathematics genius. Lerman is a former child star, perhaps best known for playing Percy Jackson in The Lightning Thief and Sea of Monsters; in more recent years, Lerman has appeared in films like End of Sentence, Bullet Train, and Shirley (very good, would recommend).

Al Pacino plays Meyer Offerman, a Holocaust survivor with a secret and the founder of the Hunters. Pacino is a prolific actor, best known for films like Raging Bull, The Godfather Part II, The Irishman, and Jack & Jill; Hunters is his first major television role.

Jennifer Jason Leigh joins the cast to play Chava, a new member of the Hunters. Leigh is best known for starring in television series like Patrick Melrose and Atypical, as well as in films like The Woman in the Window and White Boy Rick.

Who writes and directs?

Hunters was created by David Weil, who has written a number of episodes of Season 2. Prior to creating Hunters, Weil created the anthology series Solos and the sci-fi drama Invasion; he’s also written for the Russo brothers’ upcoming Amazon espionage drama Citadel.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

When and how can I watch it?

All eight episodes of Hunters will be released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 13 January, available to stream together as part of a boxset.

You can sign up for Amazon Prime Video right here.

How many episodes are there?

There are eight episodes in Hunters’ second season – two fewer than the first series. Each episode is a little under an hour long.

Where can I listen to the companion podcast?

To accompany the final season of Hunters, Amazon has produced a new podcast series for release alongside the show. Chutzpah: Hunters Presents True Stories of Resistance, which will be hosted by series creator David Weil, will profile “extraordinary true stories of heroism, resistance, and sacrifice during the Holocaust”.

Chutzpah: Hunters Presents True Stories of Resistance will be available to listen to on all major podcast platforms.

Is this the final series?

Yes, it is. When sharing the trailer for Season 2 in December 2022, Amazon revealed that Hunters second series would also be its last.

Why should I watch it?