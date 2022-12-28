Your guide to all the best new and returning shows coming to TV across 2023, across all the major streaming services and broadcast channels

New year, new television: with 2022 fast disappearing behind us, it’s time to start thinking about the most important question of all. What are you going to watch in 2023?

We’ve got a full guide to what needs to be on your radar across the next few months, from the return of much-missed favourites like Succession and Ted Lasso to the debut of exciting new series like The Rig and Poker Face. There’s new Marvel series, crime dramas, novel adaptations, and reality TV icons - if it’s something that someone would watch, rest assured that it exists on your screens.

Here’s everything you need to know about the best of television across 2023.

The Rig (Amazon Prime Video, January)

Martin Compston as Fulmer Hamilton in The Rig, wearing an orange boilet suit and looking over a metal railing (Credit: Amazon Prime Video)

What’s it about? The workers of Kinloch Bravo oil rig are stranded, and forces beyond their imagination are closing in. An evocative, almost Lovecraftian supernatural thriller.

Who stars? Just about every Scottish actor working, from Martin Compston (Mayflies) to Mark Bonnar (Guilt) to Iain Glen (Game of Thrones), is set to appear in The Rig.

How can I watch it? All six episodes of The Rig will arrive on Amazon Prime Video as a boxset on Friday 6 January 2023.

The Last of Us (HBO/Sky, January)

What’s it about? Based on an acclaimed video game, The Last of Us is a travelogue through post-apocalyptic America – think The Road with zombies, as a smuggler tries to get a teenage girl from one side of the country to another.

Who stars? Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian) plays Joel, while Bella Ramsey (Game of Thrones) plays Ellie. They’re joined by Anna Torv (Fringe), Gabriel Luna (Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD), Nick Offerman (Parks and Rec), and Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets) amongst others, with Chernobyl’s Craig Mazin as showrunner.

How can I watch it? The Last of Us will start on Sky Atlantic on Monday 15 January in the UK.

Maternal (ITV, January)

What’s it about? A medical drama following three female doctors returning to post-pandemic frontline medicine after taking maternity leave.

Who stars? Parminder Nagra (DI Ray, Blacklist), Lara Pulver (The Split, The Alienist) and Lisa McGrillis (King Gary, Mum) star in this six-part drama from first-time screenwriter Jacqui Honess-Martin.

How can I watch it? Maternal will arrive on ITV1 and ITVX in January.

Wolf Pack (Paramount+, January)

What’s it about? A sequel series to Teen Wolf, Wolf Pack follows a pair of California teens who are thrust into a dangerous new world when an arson attack awakens a supernatural element that had long lain dormant.

Who stars? Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy the Vampire Slayer) makes her return to supernatural teen television, playing arson investigator Kristen Ramsey. Armani Jackson and Bella Shepard play Everett and Blake, the two teens whose lives change forever.

How can I watch it? Wolf Pack will be available on Paramount+ on Thursday 26 January 2023.

Poker Face (Peacock, t.b.c)

What’s it about? Knives Out director Rian Johnson brings a new case of the week episodic mystery show in the style of Colombo or Murder, She Wrote.

Who stars? Natasha Lyonne (Orange is the New Black, Russian Doll) stars as detective Charlie Case, with guest stars including Joseph Gordon-Levitt (The Dark Knight Returns), Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All At Once), Adrien Brody (Succession), Jameela Jamil (She-Hulk), and Charles Melton (Riverdale) amongst others.

How can I watch it? Poker Face is yet to receive an official UK release date, but in the US it’ll be available on Peacock from January.

Daisy Jones and the Six (Amazon Prime Video, March)

What’s it about? An adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s book of the same name, Daisy Jones and the Six charts the rise and inevitable fall of a 1970s rock band. Loosely inspired by the story of Fleetwood Mac.

Who stars? Riley Keough (Riverdale, Under the Silver Lake) plays Daisy Jones, with Sam Claflin (The Hunger Games, Nightingale) as band member Billy Dunne. They’re joined by Camila Morone (Bukowski), Suki Waterhouse (Divergent), and Timothy Olyphant (Justified) amongst others.

How can I watch it? Daisy Jones and the Six will arrive on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 3 March 2023, with new episodes following weekly.

Secret Invasion (Disney+, spring)

What’s it about? Nick Fury investigates when a faction of shape-shifting aliens infiltrate Earth’s power structures.

Who stars? Samuel L Jackson (The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey) reprises his role as Nick Fury, with Olivia Colman (Broadchurch) appearing as a still mysterious villain. Cobie Smulders (How I Met Your Mother) and Martin Freeman (Sherlock) will appear as their Marvel characters Maria Hill and Everett Ross respectively.

How can I watch it? Secret Invasion will arrive on Disney+ in the UK this Spring.

Succession S4 (HBO/Sky, spring)

The Roys are back in Succession season three (Photo: HBO / Sky Atlantic)

What’s it about? The Roy children, reeling after the events of the Series 3 finale, work together to wrest back control of the company from their father.

Who stars? Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun, and Bryan Cox are all returning. New additions to the cast include

How can I watch it? There’s no set date for Succession S4 just yet, but you can expect it in the spring – probably around March/April. (It’ll definitely be before the end of May, given Emmy award eligibility rules.)

Ted Lasso S3 (Apple TV+, t.b.c)

Advertisement

What’s it about? The third and final series of the football comedy sees Ted Lasso try and take AFC Richmond to a Premier League win – while competing against West Ham, coached by his former protégé Nate.

Who stars? Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, and Brett Goldstein will all return for Ted Lasso Series 3. Jodi Balfour (For All Mankind) will join the cast as new character Jack, a venture capitalist interested in investing in AFC Richmond.

How can I watch it? Ted Lasso S3 will arrive on Apple TV+ later in 2023.

Big Brother (ITV2, Autumn)

ITV has announced that Big Brother is returning to the screen in 2023.

What’s it about? Members of the public live together in the Big Brother, cut off from the outside world with only each other for company.

Who stars? Both cast and host of Big Brother 2023 are yet to be officially announced, but AJ Odudu is currently heavily rumoured to be the host.

How can I watch it? Initially announced for Spring, Big Brother has been postponed to Autumn 2023 to ensure it doesn’t clash with a new series of Love Island.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (Netflix, t.b.c.)

What’s it about? A prequel to Bridgerton, which charts the early life – and eventual rise to power – of Queen Charlotte. Loosely inspired by real history, but with that classic Shonda Rhimes flair.

Who stars? India Amarteifio plays the young Queen Charlotte, with Golda Rosheuvel reprising her Bridgerton role as the adult Queen Charlotte. They’re joined by Adjoa Andoh (Doctor Who) as Lady Danbury and Ruth Gemmell (Fever Pitch) as Violet Bridgeton.

How can I watch it? Queen Charlotte will arrive on Netflix in mid-2023.

The Idol (HBO/Sky Atlantic, t.b.c.)

What’s it about? After a nervous breakdown, an up-and-coming pop star starts a relationship with a self-styled guru and cult leader.

Who stars? Lily-Rose Depp (The King) plays pop idol Jocelyn, with the Weeknd (who created the series alongside Euphoria’s Sam Levinson) as her love interest and cult leader Tedros. They’re joined by Dan Levy (Schitts’ Creek), Rachel Sennott (Shiva Baby), and Troye Sivan (Boy Erased) amongst others.

How can I watch it? The Idol will air on HBO and Sky Atlantic in mid-2023.

The Three-Body Problem (Netflix, t.b.c.)

What’s it about? An adaptation of Cixin Liu’s acclaimed sci-fi novel, which charts Earth’s first contact with an advanced alien civilisation.

Who stars? Benedict Wong (She-Hulk), Liam Cunningham (Game of Thrones), Jovan Adepo (Watchman) and more star in this adaptation helmed by Game of Thrones’ David Benioff and DB Weiss.

How can I watch it? The Three-Body Problem will arrive on Netflix in late 2023.

Doctor Who 60th Anniversary (BBC One, November)

David Tennant as the 14th Doctor, leaning out of the TARDIS (Credit: BBC Studios)

What’s it about? The Doctor has an old face again – and finds himself crossing paths with Donna Noble once more.

Who stars? David Tennant and Catherine Tate reprise their roles as the Doctor and Donna Noble, with Neil Patrick Harris (How I Met Your Mother), Yasmin Finney (Heartstopper), Karl Collins (Trying), Jacqueline King (Bounty Hunters), and Ruth Madeley (Years and Years) also appearing.