BBC One drama series Mayflies starring Ashley Jensen, Tony Curran, and Martin Compston follows two best friends who deal with tragic news

New BBC drama miniseries Mayflies, based on the book of the same name, follows two best friends as they support each in dealing with tragic news. The series stars two real-life friends Martin Compston and Tony Curran as well as a strong supporting cast. This is everything we know about the emotional new series Mayflies:

Martin Compston and Tony Curran in Mayflies

What is Mayflies about?

Mayflies follows two friends from Scotland, James and Tully, who have known each other for more than three decades. Then one day, Tully tells James that he has cancer and has four months to live. James and Tully’s wife Anna want Tully to fight and do whatever he can to live longer, but Tully wants to go out on his own terms.

Who is in the cast of Mayflies?

Tony Curran as Tully

Tully has learned that he is terminally ill and is coming to terms with the tragic news, whilst also trying to make the most of the short time that he has left. Curran is known for his roles in Defiance, Daredevil, and Outlaw King. He also played Vincent Van Gogh is one of the most emotional episodes of modern Doctor Who.

Ashley Jensen as Anna

Anna is Tully’s husband - she struggles to accept that Tully is dying and desperately wants him to stay with her for as long as he possibly can. Jensen will be recognised for her roles in Ricky Gervais comedy shows Extras and After Life and for playing the lead in comedy crime series Agatha Raisin. Jensen has taken on voice roles in Lady and the Tramp, Arthur Christmas, The Pirates! In an Adventure with Scientists!, and Gnomeo & Juliet.

Ashley Jensen and Tony Curran in Mayflies

Martin Compston as Jimmy

Jimmy is Tully’s friend from way back - he is shocked to learn that Tully is ill and becomes angry with his friend for how he is dealing with the news, but ultimately he wants to be there for him through a very difficult time. Compston is best known for playing Steve Arnott in crime series Line of Duty. He has also appeared in the shows Vigil, Traces, and Monarch of the Glen.

Other cast members include:

Tracy Ifeachor as Iona

Rian Gordon as Young Jimmy

Tom Glynn-Carney as Young Tully

Paul Gorman as Young Hogg

Mitchell Robertson as Young Tibbs

Elaine C Smith as Barbara

Shauna Macdonald as Fiona

Cal MacAninch as Tibbs

Colin McCredie as Scott

Matt Littleson as Young Limbo

Charlene Boyd as Young Barbara

When is Mayflies on TV?

Both episodes of the miniseries were released on BBC iPlayer on Tuesday 27 December and are available to watch now. The first episode will air on TV on BBC One on 28 December at 9pm, and the second episode will air at the same time on 29 December. Both episodes are one hour long.

Is there a trailer for Mayflies?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

Will there be a season 2 of Mayflies?