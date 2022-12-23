To episodes of Coronation Street will air on ITV on Christmas Day - the soap will feature Fizz and Tyrone’s wedding and Stephen’s continued lies about Leo

The British soaps are known for their melodrama and over the top storylines, but it’s over the Christmas season when they really kick it up a gear. EastEnders features plenty of confrontation and heartbreak this year, and Coronation Street is also due to mete out plenty of festive mayhem.

Four episodes of the ITV soap will air over Christmas Day and Boxing Day - they will follow Fizz and Tyrone’s wedding, and Stephen’s continued deceit. This is what to expect from the Coronation Street Christmas episodes:

Advertisement

Tyrone and Fizz are due to tie the knot

What will happen in the Coronation Street Christmas 2022 episodes?

Advertisement

A Christmas wedding is due in Weatherfield as Tyrone and Fizz prepare to tie the knot after a difficult year. But their special day could be in jeopardy as Fizz’s car breaks down, threatening to make her late to her own wedding.

Max has bonded with Griff, a fairly new arrival on the soap, but it’s clear that Griff has some very unpopular extremist beliefs. When David jokes about Griff he upsets Max, causing him to storm out in the middle of Christmas dinner. Boxing Day sees Max plan to move in with Griff having become alienated from his family.

Advertisement

Stephen continues to lie to the Platts following his return from Canada - he had killed Leo and led others to believe that Leo had moved to Canada, leaving Jenny behind. He had even used Leo’s phone to send texts to residents in Weatherfield to embellish his story, but he won’t be able to keep up the lies forever.

Will Tyrone and Fizz get to say ‘I do’

Leo’s dad will turn up at Weatherfield and drop the bombshell that Leo came to Canada - he manages to tell Jenny but is shockingly hit by a van and hospitalised before he can spread the news and further. As Leo’s dad fights for his life, Stephen continues to lie about what happened to his son.

As this drama unfolds, elsewhere in Weatherfield, Todd plans to hit on Sean’s new boyfriend Laurence, causing more bitterness over the Christmas season.

Advertisement

Executive producer Iain MacLeod said: “There’s loads of comedy, lots of family fun in it and lots of warmth. I sort of cried twice in the viewing of it and I’m not given to tears. It’s really moving and lovely, but not moving in a sad way, moving in a kind of warms your cockles way.

Advertisement

"So I really think the fans are gonna love it, and the Fiz and Tyrone strand is probably the centrepiece of it. It’s really good fun and the right amount of silly. Alan Halsall and Jennie McAlpine are absolutely marvellous in it, and the kids are great so it just feels totally Christmas and totally Corrie, so it’s a warm end of the year for us really."

When is Coronation Street on over Christmas 2022?