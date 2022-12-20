This year’s lineup includes Nicola Roberts from Girls Aloud, actor Larry Lamb and CBeebies presenter George Webster

Strictly Come Dancing is back for its Christmas Special. The twentieth season of the series may have ended, but the show will go on with this festive one-off episode.

Last year’s holiday special saw “Ciao Adios” singer Anne-Marie and professional dancer Graziano Di Prima crowned the champions, with head judge Shirley Ballas describing their routine as “absolutely superb” while Craig Revel Horwood called it “fab-u-lous”.

Advertisement

This year’s lineup has already been confirmed, with contestants including Nicola Roberts from Girls Aloud, actor Larry Lamb and CBeebies presenter George Webster.

Here’s everything we know so far about the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special.

Advertisement

When is the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special 2022 on TV?

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special will air on Christmas Day at 5.10 pm on BBC One.

Advertisement

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2022 celebrities and professional dancers (Photo: BBC/Guy Levy)

Who are the contestants?

The Christmas Special is back with six brand new contestants including CBeebies presenter George Watson, Girls Aloud member Nicola Roberts and actor Larry Lamb to name a few.

Here are the contestants for Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2022:

Advertisement

Rosie Ramsey

Rosie Ramsey on the The Chris and Rosie Ramsey Show (Photo: BBC/Avalon/Simon Webb)

Advertisement

Ramsey is a TV host and author who co-hosts “The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show” on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer, alongside her husband Chris Ramsey, who finished fourth on Strictly in 2019.

Sharing her excitement about being on the festive special, she said: “I am thrilled to be dancing in this year’s Strictly Christmas special! After watching my husband Chris compete a few years ago, I’ve been desperate to get on that dance floor myself! I also absolutely LOVE Christmas, and my partner Neil is lovely, so this is just perfect. Best. Christmas. Ever!”

Rickie Haywood-Williams

BBC Radio 1 Presenter, Rickie Haywood-Williams (Photo: BBC/James Watkins)

Advertisement

The DJ and radio host currently presents BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge show with Melvin Odoom and Charlie Hedges, as well as the hit BBC Sounds podcast the “Footballers’ Football”.

Speaking about joining the Strictly lineup, Haywood-Williams said: “I have watched Strictly over the years and always said I’d be too scared to do it. But here I am ready to go for it, sequins n’ all.”

Advertisement

Alexandra Mardell

Alexandra Mardell attends the British Soap Awards at The Lowry Theatre in 2019 (Photo: Getty Images)

Best known for playing the role of Emma Brooker in the ITV soap opera Coronation Street, Mardell will be swapping the cobbles for the dancefloor.

Speaking about taking part in the Christmas Special, she said: “I’ve grown up with Strictly Come Dancing, and my mum always said she’d love to see me on the show so this really is the best Christmas present I could give her. I can’t wait to get into the training room and see what festive moves I can bring to the table!”

Advertisement

Larry Lamb

Advertisement

Larry Lamb poses in the winners room during the National Television Awards in 2020 (Photo: Getty Images)

Lamb, who is best known for playing Archie Mitchell in BBC soap Eastenders and Mick Shipman in Gavin & Stacey, will be showing the judges his moves.

Lamb said: “Christmas has come early! I can’t wait to get on the dance floor and learn a brand new skill ready for all those festive parties. I am excited yet incredibly nervous but I know Nadiya will look after me, and I look forward to adding a bit of extra sparkle to Christmas day.”

Nicola Roberts

Advertisement

Nicola Roberts attends the first ever mixed reality drag show, Meta’s Queens of the Metaverse, in London (Photo: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Meta)

Roberts is best known for being a member of hit pop band Girls Aloud and also competed in and won the first UK season of The Masked Singer.

Advertisement

Speaking about taking part in the holiday special she said: “It’s truly an honour to be part of Strictly, but to be invited on to the prestigious Christmas Day episode is something very special indeed.”

She added: “They’ve promised me extra glitter, sparkle and frosting all wrapped up together with a big bow on top. What more could a girl wish for at Christmas!”

George Webster

Advertisement

Webster became a CBeebies host in 2021, making history as the first presenter with Down Syndrome. His spectacular work has seen him awarded the Bafta Children & Young People award for Best Presenter.

Speaking about joining the lineup, he said: “I love Strictly and have watched it every year. I’ve always dreamed of being on the show one year and I’m so excited to be on this year’s Christmas Special! To be partnered with Amy is such an honour, we get on so well, she’s so lovely and an amazing dancer.”

Advertisement

He added: “I’m looking forward to being Strictlyfied. Bring on the glitter and everything else. I can’t wait to perform on the Strictly dance floor.”

Who are the professional dancers?

The professional dancers returning to the Christmas special include: Neil Jones, Luba Mushtuk, Kai Widdrington, Nadiya Bychkova, Giovanni Pernice and Amy Dowden.

Here are the professional dancers the celebrities have been paired with:

Advertisement

Rosie Ramsey and Neil Jones

Rickie Haywood-Williams and Luba Mushtuk

Alexandra Mardell and Kai Widdrington

Larry Lamb and Nadiya Bychkova

Nicola Roberts and Giovanni Pernice

George Webster and Amy Dowden

Who are the judges?

Advertisement