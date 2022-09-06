Anne-Marie said it was ‘one of the best moments of her life’ whilst Olly Murs said that the rendition ‘was so special’

Sir Tom Jones has paid a moving tribute to his late wife on The Voice UK.

During auditions the Welsh superstar decided to give his own performance, leaving the audience and fellow judges in tears.

Anne-Marie said it was “one of the best moments of her life” and was so overcome she had to walk off stage.

The Voice UK returned to our screens this weekend, with a new lineup of singers hoping to make it big.

Here’s everything you need to know about Tom Jones’ touching tribute and his late wife, Linda.

Sir Tom Jones is a judge on The Voice (Pic: ITV)

Who was Tom Jones’ wife?

Linda Trenchard was the only wife of the Welsh superstar.

The pair, who were high school sweethearts married in March 1957 when Trenchard was 16-years-old.

They went on to have one son together, Mark, in April of 1957.

Jones was known for having many affairs throughout their marriage, however the couple stayed together for over sixty years.

Tom Jones with his wife Linda in Hanover Square, London, 1965 (Pic: Getty Images)

What did Tom Jones sing in tribute to late wife on The Voice?

Jones gave a moving tribute to his late wife with the rendition of his song “I Won’t Crumble With You If You Fall” from his 2021 number one album “Surrounded by Time”.

During a break in-between auditions, the audience encouraged him to put on a performance.

Singing seated in his big red chair, Jones gave a touching rendition, causing his fellow judges Anne-Marie, Olly Murs and will.i.am to be moved to tears.

After he had finished, Jones told the audience: “Now this song is very important to me. I try to pick songs that mean a lot to me.

“And this song is trying to tell you that people that you love, sometimes they need to be backed up. You need to give them strength and encouragement.

“My wife, you know, she was dying of lung cancer, so I said, you know, I was always able to fix stuff, to do things if she needed me I was always there.

“She said, ‘Don’t crumble with me, don’t fall now, you’ve done everything you can, you must carry on and do what you do’. So I put the song, when I heard it, it was like it was written for this situation. It’s a lovely song.”

“When I heard it I thought, ‘My God it’s like this was written for this situation’. It’s a lovely song.”

Anne-Marie recalled that it “was one of the best moments of my life”, later revealing that she had to walk off set as she was overcome with emotion.

Whilst Olly Murrs said that the rendition “was so special.”

What did Anne-Marie say?

Judge and singer Anne-Marie was overcome with emotion during Jones’ song.

Speaking to The Daily Star the “Our Song” singer said: “Tom sang one of his songs called Crumble and I had to walk off.

“Not because it was bad because it was so emotional, this is a testament to him and why he’s been able to stay around so long because he feels it.

“Every word he says and every song he releases is because he means it and he was singing that song and he said this is to my wife and it f**ked me up.”

Fellow judge Olly Murs also added: “When you see someone who loves his wife so much you could see the pain.”

When did Tom Jones’ wife die?

Jones’ wife died from lung cancer on 10 April, 2016 at Cedars Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles after a “short but fierce” battle.

Following on from her death, Jones moved back to the UK, settling in London.

Where can I watch The Voice UK?

The Voice UK returned to ITV on Saturday 3 September.