ITV singing competition The Voice returns for its eleventh season, and Emma Willis is back as host

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Voice is an ITVsinging competition which sees aspiring artists audition in front of, or rather behind, four music legends.

The series is returning for its eleventh season and will see the return of its panel of coaches and host Emma Willis.

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is eveything you need to know about the new season of The Voice UK:

Emma Willis presents The Voice

How does The Voice UK work?

The audition stage of the competition sees contestants sing on stage in front of an audience, but the four judges have their backs to the singer.

If one of the judges likes the audtionee’s sound, they can press a big red button and their chair will turn around.

If just one judge has turned around during the song, the singer will automatically join their team, but if more than one judge has pressed the button, the singer will get to pick which judge she wants to work with.

Of course, in many cases, none of the judges will turn around, meaning the auditionee will leave the competition.

Auditions on The Voice UK

After the blind auditions, the successful artists progress to the battles, where the singers within each team compete against each other with the same song - their coach then chooses which of their singers will advance.

The next stage is the knockouts, where those in the same team are competing against each other, although this time they will each sing different songs.

The final round is the live shows which sees the top artists from each team compete until one winner is chosen.

Who are The Voice UK coaches?

When the show first came out in 2011 the coach lineup consisted of Tom Jones, will.i.am, Jessie J and Danny O’Donoghue.

Since then the panel has gone through a few changes, but willi.i.am and Jones will both be back.

They will be joined by Olly Murs, who has been on the show since season seven, and Anne-Marie who joined last year.

Tom Jones is a Welsh singer and 100 million record selling artist known for songs such as I’ll Never Fall in Love Again, She’s A Lady, and Delilah.

He is well-known on the voice for name dropping the many music legends he has rubbed shoulders with including the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley.

will.i.am, Anne-Marie, Tom Jones, and Olly Murs are the coaches on The Voice UK

will.i.am is an American rapper and singer known for founding the hip-hop group Black Eyed Peas. The group’s best-known songs include Boom Boom Pow, I Gotta Feeling, and Where is the Love?

will.i.am has released four solo albums and has worked as a producer with artists including Michael Jackson, Justin Bieber, and Lady Gaga.

Olly Murs came to fame off the back of another singing competition, The X Factor, coming second on season six in 2009.

Since then, Murs has gone on to present The X Factor and the Xtra Factor, and has released a number popular albums including In Case You Didn’t Know, Right Place Right Time, and You Know I Know.

Anne-Marie is an English singer who released her first album, Speak Your Mind, in 2018.

She featured on The Greatest Showman and 13 Reasons Why soundtracks and has collaborated with artists including Doja Cat, Rudimental, and Ed Sheeran among others.

Who is host Emma Willis?

Emma Willis is a presenter and former model from Birmingham - she has previously hosted Cooking with the Stars, Big Brother and its spin-offs Celebrity Big Brother and Big Brother’s Bit on the Side.

Her other TV gigs include presenting Emma and AJ Get to Work, The Circle, The Great Celebrity Bake Off for SU2C, and The Great Home Transformation.

From 2012-2018 she was a co-presenter on radio station Heart on Sunday mornings.

When is the release date of The Voice season 11?

The Voice season 11 will begin airing on ITV on Saturday 3 September at 8pm - episodes will air at the same time weekly and will be available to watch on ITV Hub shortly after they are first broadcast.