Channel 4 property programme Grand Designs returns for another season with Kevin McCloud and more amazing builds

Channel 4 show Grand Designs follows Kevin McCloud travel the length and breadth of the UK to witness the most ambitious home build projects in the country.

In each episode, Kevin will join the clients to discuss their unusual plans and will catch up with them over the course of the building work to see how things are progressing and if they have encountered any major obstacles.

Kevin McCloud on Grand Designs

Many of the clients have budgets going into the millions, and the end results of their grand designs are often spectacular.

The Bafta TV winning show has aired more than 200 episodes since it premiered in 1999 and has proved to be one of Channel 4’s most popular property programmes.

Who is Kevin McCloud?

Kevin McCloud, 63, is a TV presenter from Bedfordshire, and despite appearing on many other programmes he remains synonymous with Grand Designs.

He studied History of Art and Architecture at Cambridge University and whilst there he met Stephen Fry and Hugh Laurie Footlights comedy club.

His early design work included projects for Harrods, Edinburgh Castle, and the Savoy hotel.

In 1999, Kevin became the presenter of the first season of Grand Designs, he has now fronted the programme for more than two decades.

He has also presented the spin-off shows Grand Designs Indoors and Grand Designs Abroad, and is editor-at-large of Grand Designs magazine.

His other TV projects include Kevin McCloud: Slumming It, Kevin McCloud’s Man Made Home, and Rough Guide to the Future.

Grand Designs

Kevin has appeared as a guest on Top Gear, Lorraine, and Loose Women, and his sole acting credit is for Meet the Richardsons where he played a fictionalised version of himself.

He married his wife Suzanna in 1996 and they have two children together. The pair divorced in 2019 after 23 years of marriage.

Where is Grand Designs filmed?

The new season of Grand Designs, like previous seasons, will take viewers all across the country.

The first episode will take place in south Manchester where a couple with two children plan to build a five bedroom, seven bathroom house in an art deco style on a budget of £700,000.

Throughout the rest of the season Kevin will visit a couple in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, where a couple are aiming to replace their prefab property with a ready-built home that will be delivered to them on the back of a truck.

Other stops on Kevin’s itinerary include Bedfordshire where a retired married couple want to build a wheelchair accessible home, Sydenham Hill, London where a chef hopes to whip up a property with fantastic views of the capital, and Derbyshire where a couple want to live in a mediaeval longhouse-inspired home.

Kevin will also to travel to Canterbury, Kent, to follow the progress of an underground build, Hertfordshire where a couple have built a new home on a steeply sloping site.

Kevin will also revisit a project first seen on the show in 2019, as he catches up with a man who planned to convert a lighthouse, but ended up saddled with huge debts.

When is Grand Designs on TV?

The Grand Designs season 23 will begin airing on Channel 4 on Wednesday 31 August at 9pm.