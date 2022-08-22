The ex-singer has owned her own fashion business since 2008, but this is the first time she has included any plus size clothing

It is not uncommon for luxury fashion houses to exclude larger sizes, however Victoria Beckham has gone against the norm with her brand.

The former Spice Girl, 48, has a self-titled clothing line boasting wardrobe staples and classic designs that could set customers back by hundreds of pounds.

Having lacked inclusive sizes for the past 14 years, she has now decided to start stocking a selection of items up to a size 18.

However, the majority of clothes in the collection still only go up to a size 12 or 14 - despite the UK average for women being a size 16.

Victoria has added clothes up to a size 18 into her new collection.

The change comes after Victoria went viral in May of 2022, after giving her opinion on being skinny in an interview with Grazia.

Victoria said: “It’s an old fashioned attitude wanting to be really thin.

“I think women today want to look healthy and curvy. They want to have some boobs - and a bum.

“It’s not about being a certain size. It’s about knowing who you are and being happy with who you are.

“I have found my own balance between wanting to have fun and being disciplined about eating healthily and working out.”

Victoria’s business has been reported to be millions of debt.

Among the newly sized items that Victoria is selling is a fitted dress (£490), an off the shoulder top (£350) and a cardigan (£450).

She took to Instagram to share the new pieces.

One supporter said: “Hoorah!!! Finally VB models of all sizes, well done.”

Another wrote: “Finally queen! You listened to our feedback and used curvaceous models for your campaign.”

A third commented: “It’s about damn time.”

The new clothing line follows the news that the business has debts of £53.9 million.

It has been reported that the issues started during the Covid-19 pandemic but the business is still operating and will not cease to continue.

A spokesperson for Victoria told Mail Online: “Whilst 2019 was a challenging year, the business halved its losses - a significant step in the road for profitability.

“The launch of the hugely successful beauty line in the same year helped drive overall revenues up 7% in 2018 and both businesses are focussed on profitable growth.