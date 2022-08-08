Posting on Instagram, Geri Horner shared a snap showing herself enjoying the beach on her milestone birthday

Geri Horner has shared a carefree beach snap on social media to mark her milestone 50th birthday.

The Spice Girl, who has family homes in Hertfordshire and Oxfordshire, donned a belted white swimsuit from Melissa Odabash and a sun hat for the ageless photo shared with her 1.2 million Instagram followers.

She captioned the post writing: “Best birthday ever! Thank you for all your lovely messages!😘”

The snap racked over 36,000 likes, while her fellow Spice Girl members posted tributes on their own Instagram stories.

Victoria Beckham shared a snap alongside Geri that was taken in the late 1990s.

“Happy birthday @therealgerihalliwell! Hope you have the best day!! Kisses,” Victoria wrote.

Emma Bunton, Mel C and Mel B were also quick to wish Geri Horner a happy birthday.

Sharing a series of snaps taken throughout the years, Mel B wrote: “Soooo many memories awwwww Happy 60th birthday Ginge you old Bugga 😜 I’ve loved and adored you since the day we met #backintheday #goodtimes #girlpower #greatful #humble #friendship”

Mel C said: “Happy 50th @therealgerihalliwell ! My darling Spice sister, oh the adventures we have had. We share so many incredible memories and I look forward to making more.

“From bombing about in your battered Fiat Uno, telling everyone how we were going to become the biggest girl band in the world, to reuniting on stage at Wembley Stadium and all of the madness in between.

The Spice Girls performing in 1997 (Getty Images)

“Happy Birthday to our one and only Ginger Spice. You are the most wonderful collaborator, band mate and friend. I love you with every part of my soul. #friendshipneverends #girlpower ❤️🇬🇧✌🏼🥳”

Emma Bunton added: “Happy birthday my beautiful Spice sister @therealgerihalliwell. 💕🎉💕 Sharing moments with you are some of my favourite memories.💕💗 Have the most special day with your beautiful family, can’t wait to celebrate with you. Love you lots. X”

The sweet birthday messages Geri has been inundated with come just days after she divided fans by posing for a photo alongside controversial politician Nadine Dorries at the Euro 2022 final.

Geri Horner (Getty Images)

Geri is perhaps best known for being a member of the popular 1990s girl group Spice Girls. The band which championed “girl power” sold over 100 million records worldwide and are still largely regarded as one of the best selling female groups of all time.

After leaving the group in 1998, Geri pursued a solo music career, penned an autobiography, released a series of yoga DVDs and made appearances in film and TV. She also had a deal with Macmillan Children’s Books and spent a brief period judging The X-Factor.

Age: 50

50 Born: 6 August 1972 in Watford, England

6 August 1972 in Watford, England Lives: Hertfordshire and Oxfordshire:

Hertfordshire and Oxfordshire: Relationship: Married to Christian Horner since 2015

Married to Christian Horner since 2015 Children: Bluebell Madonna Halliwell (16-years-old) and Montague George Hector Hornor (five-years-old)

Bluebell Madonna Halliwell (16-years-old) and Montague George Hector Hornor (five-years-old) Wealth: Estimated net worth $40million

Geri previously shared her thoughts on ageing with Red Magazine , saying: “Age is a gift. I’ve got a few more wrinkles, but I’ve also got more discernment, more wisdom – it’s a trade-off.”

Connections

Christian Horner

Geri has received criticism for her photo with Nadine.

Christian and Geri first met in 2009 as a result of the Spice Girls’ friendship with F1’s Bernie Ecclestone. However, they didn’t publicly start dating until 2014 as Christian was in a long-term relationship with Beverley Allen and Geri meanwhile had romances with people including betting tycoon Anton Kaszubowski.

Christian’s parents boycotted he and Geri’s wedding at St Mary’s Church in Woburn, Bedfordshire, as they felt that the 2015 ceremony came not long after Beverly had given birth to their daughter Olivia. Geri and Christian welcomed their first child together in 2017. Their son Montague is five-years-old.

Bluebell Madonna Halliwell

Geri welcomed her daughter Bluebell in 2005, after a brief romance with screenwriter Sacha Gervasi.

The 16-year-old, who has a striking likeness to Geri, has celebrity godparents including Emma Bunton and Victoria Beckham.

Sacha Gervasi

Sacha Gervasi (Getty Images)

The screenwriter, 56, from London, gained global recognition with the 2008 documentary ‘Anvil! The Story of Anvil!’, before going on to direct the 2012 film ‘Hitchcock’.