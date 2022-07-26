Victoria Beckham showcased her signature dance moves as she performed during a family holiday

Victoria Beckham channelled her inner Spice Girl as she performed a song by the group for a karaoke performance, during a family holiday in the South of France.

The fashion designer’s husband David, 48, shared a video of the songstress on Instagram with his 74 million followers.

The footage shows the former Posh Spice belting out the iconic 1997 hit song ‘Stop’, while doing her signature dance moves as the music video plays in the background.

Victoria looked elegant in a figure-hugging black midi dress as she performed in the Saint tropaz bar.

David captioned the clip writing, “karaoke night with the one & only Posh Spice.”

Victoria shared the rare performance on her own Instagram stories, with the caption "only for you, David Beckham."

The couple regularly gives their followers a sneak peak into their personal lives.

During the same trip, David sneakily filmed a video on a boat showing Victoria in the background doing lunges.

Victoria shared a video of David showing off his breakdancing moves and busting out the worm ‘for the gram.’

The couple have been enjoying a holiday with family and friends in Saint-Tropez, just three months after their eldest son’s lavish wedding to American actress, Nicole Peltz.

The star-studded event took place in April at the Peltz family’s Palm Beach mansion. Attendees included the likes of Eva Longoria, Serena Williams and Gordon Ramsay.

When did Victoria last perform?

The singer-turned-fashion designer’s willingness to perform a Spice Girls song in public - is quite the rare occurrence.

The other four members of the group reunited in 2019 for a UK and Ireland tour, but Victoria chose not to take part.

Her last appearance and performance as part of the Spice Girls was in 2012, when she took to the stage with the group at the closing ceremony of the London Olympics.

It is rumoured that the Spice Girls are set to reunite for Geri Haliwell’s big 50th Birthday bash, in September. The group are expected to perform together as a five-piece, at the party for the first time in 10 years.

Victoria Beckham, Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton, Melanie Chisholm and Melanie Brown of The Spice Girls perform during the Closing Ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Who were the Spice Girls?

The Spice Girls were a 1990s British girl group, consisting of Mel C (“Sporty”), Mel B (“Scary”), Emma Bunton (“Baby”), Geri Halliwell (“Ginger”) and Victoria Beckham (“Posh”).

They followed a “girl power” mantra, which allowed them to redefine the girl group concept by targeting a young female fanbase.

The group released hit songs including “Wannabe”, “Say You’ll Be There”, and “2 Become 1” from their debut album, ‘Spice’ (1996).

They then released their second album, ‘Spiceworld’ (1997), which had upbeat songs such as “Spice Up Your Life” and “Stop.”

Their debut album became the best-selling album in music history by a girl group, and one of the best-selling albums of all time.

Since splitting up in 2000, the members have each gone on to pursue solo projects, and Victoria is now an internationally recognised style icon and fashion designer.

The rest of the group stuck with music and have received solo success during the last 22 years.

The Spice Girls perform during a dress rehearsal for the television show “Saturday Night Live” in New York - 1997. (Photo credit: MARY ELLEN MATTHEWS/AFP via Getty Images)

Her relationship: In early 1997, Victoria aka Posh Spice, began dating footballer David Beckham after meeting at a charity football match.

A year later, the couple announced their engagement and were dubbed “Posh and Becks” by the British media. They became the ultimate power couple and have remained just as strong till this day.

The pair went on to have four children; Brooklyn (1999), Romeo (2002), Cruz (2005) and Harper (2011).

Her money: Victoria Beckham is the wealthiest member of the Spice Girls with a net worth of $450 million, which is more than 10 times greater than the others in the group. This is partially due to her successful fashion label, “Victoria Beckham.”

David with his wife Victoria.

Since leaving the Spice Girls, she has been hard at work and has gone on to do everything from a solo album and reality tv, to perfumes and books. She ventured into the fashion world, after one-off modelling and designing projects with the likes of Marc Jacobs and Dolce & Gabbana.