A new multi-part series delves into the life of one of the UK’s most famous footballers.

There will be a new Netflix Documentary about David Beckham.

David Beckham has announced that he is the subject of a new Netflix docuseries, which takes an in-depth look at his career in football and his family life.

The famous sportsman will reflect on his illustrious time as England captain, his charity work and his family life with Victoria Beckham and their increasingly well-known children.

Here is everything you need to know about the new documentary.

What will the documentary be about?

The documentary is set to provide insight into Beckham’s background, including his early life in East London.

It will also explore his incredible career in football which spanned 20 years.

The now retired player became famous for his performances with Manchester United, Real Madrid, Los Angeles Galaxy and of course the England team.

But the documentary won’t be all sport - it will also focus on his personal life and post-football career moves.

There will be interviews with the people closest to him as well as footage from decades past.

What do we know about the documentary so far?

Beckham took to Instagram to announce the new documentary.

He said: “I’m excited to confirm that I am partnering with @Netflix on a documentary series about my life and career.

“This series will feature unseen archives, untold stories as well as interviews with the people who have been part of my journey.”

The announcement post included those who will be involved in the creation of the new documentary.

Beckham tagged Academy Award winners Fisher Stevens and John Battesk who will be his director and producer team.

The documentary will be made in partnership between studio99, Venture Land and Netflix.

It has been announced that it will be edited by Chris King and Bjorn Johnson, with cinematography by Tim Cragg.

David had a 20 year career in football.

Who is David Beckham?

Beckham was born on 2 May 1975 and is from Leytonstone in London.

He started out at Manchester United in 1992 when he was just 17.

Beckham is probably most famous for his time in the England squad, of which he was captain for six years, but he also won many accolades throughout his career including six Premier League titles and two FA Cups.

He was the first football player from Britain to play in 100 Champion League Matches.

Beckham retired in 2013 after playing the sport for 20 years.

David with his wife Victoria.

Who is David Beckham married to and who are his children?

Of course, Beckham is not the only famous face in his family - he married Spice Girls singer Victoria Adams (then known as Posh Spice) on 4 July 1999.

The couple have four children together, Brooklyn Beckham (aged 23), Harper Seven Beckham (aged 10), Romeo James Beckham (aged 19) and Cruz Beckham (aged 17).

Beckham’s eldest child Brookyln recently got married to Nicola Pletz - an American actress who has appeared in Transformers: Age of Extinction, The Last Airbender and Holidate.

How can I watch the documentary?