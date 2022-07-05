The former Love Island contestant’s new documentary Olivia Attwood: Getting Filthy Rich uncovers the world of sexual content subscription platform OnlyFans

Olivia Attwood’s new documentary Getting Filthy Rich will air on ITV2.

The series which will explore the world of selling sexual content on subscription platform OnlyFans.

However, there has been criticism about her speaking about the documentary on This Morning, with Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield.

Fans took to Twitter to express their anger about Attwood discussing a cameo in a pornographic film for the documentary, during the breakfast show.

With one tweeting “Ofcom right now” alongside the image of a telephone.

Here’s everything you need to know about who Attwood is and how you can watch her new ITV documentary.

Who is Olivia Attwood?

Attwood is a 31-year-old reality TV star who hails from Surrey.

Olivia Attwood is a reality TV star who is known for her roles in Love Island, Celebs Dating and The Only Way Is Essex (Pic: Getty Images)

The former model and motorsport grid girl, found fame on Love Island in 2017.

Before entering the villa, she described herself as quite naughty and having an immature sense of humour.

After reaching the final, Attwood and her partner Chris Hughes came third.

The pair went on to star in their own spin off show, Chris & Olivia: Crackin’ On.

Attwood has also appeared in Celebs Go Dating and joined the cast of The Only Way is Essex (Towie) in 2019.

She split with Hughes in 2018 and is currently engaged to Blackburn Rovers footballer Bradley Dack.

What does she do?

Attwood is known for her roles in reality TV.

The former Love Island star has built an impressive portfolio, with appearances on Towie, Celebs Go Dating and even having her own spin off show.

Her latest role, presenting the ITV documentary Getting Filthy Rich is a new venture for Attwood, who has not hosted a serious documentary before.

The ITV series will uncover the reality of selling sexual content online and the rise of content platforms like OnlyFans.

Speaking to the Radio Times about taking on this role, she explained she was: “nervous to say the least.”

Attwood commented how her background in reality TV helped her connect with interviewees.

She said: "I think that a lot of the girls felt like they already knew me so it’s almost like it’s not a complete stranger.

“They kind of felt like they can talk to me on a girl-to-girl level rather than maybe your more traditional documentaries [which] can feel a little bit colder, maybe a little bit more distance between interviewer and subject."

When can I watch ITV documentary Getting Filthy Rich?

Olivia Atwood: Getting Filthy Rich will air on ITV2 on Tuesday 5 July at 9pm.

Olivia Atwood presents new ITV documentary Getting Filthy Rich airing on ITV2 (Pic: ITV)

The investigation will include intimate interviews and follow the real lives of people producing content for OnlyFans.

What is it about?

ITV have given a synopsis of the new series, which is hosted by the former Love Island star.

It explores how the sex industry has moved into the mainstream after Covid-19 lockdowns.

Attwood explains: “A few years ago, the idea that many regular women would soon be making their living by selling sexual content online might have seemed a bit extraordinary.

“Now it’s becoming mainstream and some of the money being made is reportedly huge. I’m absolutely fascinated to discover what it’s like for those involved and to get inside this world to reveal all.”

Attwood explores subscription sites including OnlyFans, which has over 100 million users worldwide.

In this series, she will meet with performers who earn huge sums of money, including Bonnie, who can make up to £250,000 in just one month.

Attwood will explore if she can make money off her own content and investigate if there is a darker side to “getting filthy rich.”

Is there a trailer?

Yes, ITV have released a trailer for Olivia Atwood: Getting Filthy Rich.

You can watch it below.

How can I watch ITV documentary Olivia Atwood: Getting Filthy Rich?

Olivia Atwood: Getting Filthy Rich is available to watch on both ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Each episode lasts one hour, with it being shown between 10pm - 11pm.