After a week in the Majorca sun, islanders are starting to head home from the Love Island villa

Love Island 2022 has well and truly kicked off after the villa saw its first dumping.

The ITV reality dating programme has been a hit once again with viewers, and fans already have their favourite despite the islanders only being in the villa for a little over a week.

From OG contestants to bombshell arrivals, the cast is padding out, with a few spanners already thrown into the couplings.

But who has left so far, and who has been unfortunate enough to be dumped from the villa?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Who has been dumped from the Love Island villa 2022?

Afia Tonkmor

Afia Tonkmor was the first islander to be dumped on the newest series of Love Island. (Credit: ITV)

The first dumping took place on Monday 13 June.

Paige and Afia were at risk of being dumped from the island after being called to the fire pit.

Bombshell Jacques had the power to save one of the at-risk girls.

He had previously went on a date with Paige and built a connection, but a conversation with Afia before the dumping ceremony left the door open for them to build a relationship.

However, the rugby player chose to save Welsh paramedic Paige, leaving Afia to become the first dumped islander of 2022.

Afia, a 25-year-old lounge host from London, had arrived in the villa alongside fellow bombshell Ekin-su on Thursday evening.

Ekin-su was able to find a pairing with Italian stallion Davide in the last recoupling, saving her from the risk of dumping, but Afia had no such luck in turning the heads of any of the men in the villa.

Afia lasted a total of five days in the villa before being dumped.

Who else has left the Love Island villa 2022?

While contestants normally only leave the villa as a result of a dumping, the first islander to leave this year left by choice.

Liam Llewellyn

Liam Llewelyn removed himself from the villa after admitting that he found it difficult to be himself on the show. (Credit: ITV)

Early fan favourite Liam Llewellyn shocked viewers and islanders alike by announcing only five days into the show beginning that he was choosing to leave.

The 22-year-old graduate, who had been in the villa since opening night as an OG contestant, was left single after fishmonger Luca decided to couple up with his partner Gemma during the first recoupling of the series.

Despite being choosen by the public to go on a date with with bombshells Ekin-su and Afia, Liam admitted the his fellow islanders that he was struggling to be “100% himself” inside the villa.

Liam gathered the contestants at the fire pit during Friday’s episode and said: “Obviously we all came here for the same sort of reason, but I haven’t been giving 100 per cent Liam. I know what 100 per cent Liam is and I’m miles off that.

“Trying to find someone you leave the villa with that you love, that’s the goal. But when you’re not feeling that, it makes it a very hard sort of time to find that. I’ve been thinking long and hard, it isn’t spur of the moment, so I’ve made a decision I’m going to leave the villa.”

His former partner Gemma said that she felt “guilty” about him choosing to leave, while fellow islander Amber was left in tears as he said his goodbyes.

Since returning home, Liam has been active on social media once again and thanks fans for their support during his short stint on the show.

He told his Instagram followers: “I’m back. I am absolutely blown away by the love and support that has been shown to me whilst I was in the villa and since I’ve been out. I appreciate you all like you wouldn’t believe #loveislandbaby.”

Liam’s Love Island experience lasted a total of five days.

Zach Hartman

This one may be a head scratcher for some fans given we never actually saw Zach on our screens, but the model was due to arrive in the villa as a bombshell before dropping out.

Producers were left scrambling for a replacement bombshell after the ASOS and Ralph Lauren model backed out of entering the villa.

He was due to enter the show this week.

However, Zach decided not to join islanders in the Majorca sun in order to protect his career.

According to The Sun, Zach told friends: “I was meant to be going on Love Island this year and flying out this week.

“After long conversations with my family and thinking about what I wanted out of my career, I decided against it.

“Would’ve been an easy year to wins seeing as none of the guys have any game on there. But I’ve got to do what’s best for me.”

Where can I catch up with Love Island 2022?

If you’ve fallen behind in season eight of Love Island then do not panic - you can catch up on all episodes that have been aired so far on the ITV Hub .

It’s free to watch Love Island on the ITV Hub, however you will have to watch ads.

If you want to opt for an ad free watching experience then you can always go for ITV Hub+ , which allows you to stream ITV content without adverts.