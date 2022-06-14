Week two of Love Island has well and truly kicked off, with single girls Afia and Paige both at risk of being dumped from the villa

However, with episodes every single night, it can be difficult sometimes to keep up - occasionally life gets in the way of watching (mostly) 20 somethings sit around a villa in Mallorca chatting about their type on paper.

To make sure that you’re not out of the loop, this is everything you need to know about what went down during Episode 8, which aired on Monday 13 June.

Sparks fly in more way than one as Jacques and Tasha grow closer

New boy Jacques definitely caused waves in the villa after arriving at the end of last week.

Jacques pulled Tasha for a chat, despite there appearing to be interest in the rugby player from Paige, and later from Ekin-Su.

Model and dancer Tasha has caught the attention of the 23-year-old, as he pulled her for a chat. Tasha told Jacques that she is still interested in Andrew but added that the connection is “fresh”, leaving wiggle room for Jacques to make his move in the future.

Tasha is currently coupled up with Andrew, who claimed that he “couldn’t care less” about the conversation between the two, prompting a fiesty response from fishmonger Luca.

Luca told Andrew that he should just admit to being bothered, before sarcastically claiming that he must “not even like her”, despite Andrew clarifying that he said he didn’t care because he trusted Tasha to tell him if she was wanting to get to know the new boy.

The confrontation ended with Andrew storming away from the fire pit, saying that Luca hadn’t “listened to a word I’ve said”.

The two men have already butted heads during last week’s ‘top three-gate’ - where Andrew falsely told Tasha that she wasn’t in Luca’s top three, despite the fishmonger setting the record straight.

Could this squabble be just the latest in a long summer of prickly fiction between the two?

Indiyah and Ikenna grow closer

Fan favourite couple Indiyah and Ikenna finally got some screentime on Monday evening, in a sweet interaction after Luca and Andrew’s confrontation.

The pair appeared to be stalling after Indiyah voiced concerns that Ikenna wasn’t showing signs that he was interested in the coupling.

However, Ikenna put her fears to rest, opening up to her about his relaxed nature.

The couple shared a sweet kiss to seal their conversation.

Later in the episode, Ikenna was seen making the effort for his partner by cooking her breakfast, with Indiyah saying that the “little gestures” let her know that he’s interested in her.

30-love for Amber and Dami?

Amber and Dami both received a message that they would be treated to their first date together outside the villa with a tennis match.

While the score might not have ended 30-love, romance was certainly in the air as the couple sat down to discuss their blossoming relationship.

Amber teased the 26-year-old microbiologist from Dublin about his competitive nature after the match, saying: “You hate losing, don’t you?”

Dami, who chose Amber at the last recoupling, told the 24-year-old nanny that this side of his personality would make it difficult for any islanders to break the couple up, saying: “It’s a good thing because then that means I won’t lose you in this villa. It’s a good thing.”

The pair ended the romantic date by confirming that they are not interested in anyone else in the villa at the moment, before sharing a kiss.

Afia waves goodbye to the villa

At the end of the episode, our two single girls - Paige and Afia - were called to wait in front of the fire pit.

With all the other couples matched up, any Love Island fan can see this dumping coming a mile off.

After Liam’s shock exit last week, Paige and Afia were spared the chop, but this week their luck looks to have ran out.

The pair were left single after the last recoupling, with Afia failing to couple up with any guys after arriving on Thursday evening, while Paige lost out after her previous partner, Luca, decided to recouple with Gemma.

However, Paige has been building her relationship with new boy Jacques which seems to have put her in good stead, as the professional rugby player choose to couple up with the 24-year-old.

This meant that Afia was dumped from the island, with the other islanders giving the bombshell a teary send off.

Wait, so who likes who?

We know it can be difficult to keep up with who likes who in the early days of the villa, so here is your official rundown.

The official couples are currently:

Gemma and Luca

Tasha and Andrew

Amber and Dami

Indiyah and Ikenna

Ekin-su and Davide

Jacques and Paige

Despite choosing to save Paige, Tasha and Ekin-su seem to have also caught the eye of Jacques, while Luca has been up front in his preference for Gemma, with fans on social media commenting on his keenness for the daughter of ex-footballer Michael Owen (although, the famous famous link has yet to be revealed by Gemma).

Amber and Dami, and Indiyah and Ikenna appear to be all in on their couplings so far. But this is Love Island, and who knows who could walk through the door to stir up the situation.

