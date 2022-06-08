Since the Love Island season eight contestants were confirmed last month their social media followings have shot up

The first 11 contestants entered the Love Island villa on 6 June and have already begun to rack up hundred of thouands of Instagram followers.

In the hours following the confirmation of each contestant their follower counts on Instagram began to increase as fans of the dating show immersed themselves in their lives.

When does Love Island 2022 start?

Each season of Love Island produces a new batch of social media influencers, as contestants who entered the villa with a few hundred followers leave with millions.

Molly-Mae Hague is the most popular Love Island alum, amassing 5.4 million followers since she appeared on season five of the show.

Molly-Mae is trailed by her partner Tommy Fury at 4.1 million, season 4’s Dani Dyer at 3.6 million and season 5’s Maura Higgins.

But will any of this year’s contestants be able to take the top spot from Molly-Mae? This is how many followers each contestant has on the eve of entering the villa, and how you can follow them.

Love Island 2022 contestants on Instagram

Ikenna Ekwonna

Handle: Ikenna._

Followers on 30 May: 1,572

Followers on 8 June: 20,600

Ikenna is currently trailing behind the other ten contestants, with just over 7,000 followers, but he had plenty of time to bump those numbers up.

The Nottingham lad doesn’t post much, but he has shared a few snaps of himself both at home and abroad.

Andrew Le Page

Handle: andrewlepage

Followers on 30 May: 1,999

Followers on 8 June: 21,900

Andrew works as an estate agent in Dubai and often posts pictures of his life in the glamorous city.

He is also a personal trainer and has shared many pictures of himself working out at the gym.

Davide Sanclimenti

Handle: davidesancli

Followers on 30 May: 3,127

Followers on 8 June: 38,100

The Italian business owner who is now living in Manchester uses Instagram to show off his impressive physique.

Every single photo he has posted on the app is of himself - some show him at the gym, others by the beach, and one of him riding a giant inflatable rubber duck.

Amber Beckford

Handle: amberbeckford

Followers on 30 May: 2,594

Followers on 8 June: 24,400

Amber works as a nanny in London, but many of her snaps showcase her travels across the world including to France, Dubai, and the Dominican Republic.

Amber also uploads her fair share of selfies with her followers showing off her latest outfits.

Dami Hope

Handle: damihope

Followers on 30 May: 4,303

Followers on 8 June: 22,600

The Dublin born microbiologist likes to mix up his feed with posts from trips to Paris and Santorini alongside snaps of his sojourns to Ikea and the veg section of a supermarket.

Dami is the main event on his social media, as he is the centrepiece of every image he uploads.

Luca Bish

Handle: lucabish

Followers on 30 May: 3,700

Followers on 8 June: 54,000

Luca has only shared a handful of pictures to his Instagram and half of them are promoting his upcoming Love Island stint.

His other posts show him having fun with friends and family and lounging around in a plush apartment.

Paige Thorne

Handle: paigethornex

Followers on 30 May: 5,151

Followers on 8 June: 45,300

Paramedic Paige uses Instagram to share the odd holiday snap, including amazing views from Ecuador and Spain.

She also likes to share pictures of herself done up to the nines before a night out.

Liam Llewellyn

Handle: liamllew_

Followers on 30 May: 4,343

Followers on 8 June: 50,800

Liam is a student studying Strength and Conditioning, so it will come as no surprise that a fair amount of his posts show him at the gym.

He’s also posted plenty of holiday snaps from Ibiza, and will have plenty more pictures to post after he returns from Majorca this summer.

Indiyah Polack

Handle: 1ndiyah

Followers on 30 May: 13,600

Followers on 8 June: 68,600

The waitress from London has shared lots of images showcasing her extensive wardrobe.

Most of her snaps show Indiyah at various locations across the capital and regularly rack up thousands of likes.

Tasha Ghouri

Handle: tashaghouri

Followers on 30 May: 19,900

Followers on 8 June: 67,100

Tasha is currently a distant second in terms of followers, and the model regularly posts posey pics from her portfolio.

She also posts photos and videos showing her work as a professional dancer.

Gemma Owen

Handle: gemowen_1

Followers on 30 May: 43,000

Followers on 8 June: 183,000

Gemma is currently leading the pack for followers, shooting past the 100,000 mark after only her first day in the villa.

The daughter of former professional footballer Michael Owen uses Instagram to show off her luxurious lifestyle, posting posey snaps from her time in Dubai and back in England.

Afia Tonkmor

Handle: afiatonkmor

Followers on 8 June: 2,77

The Londoner works as a lounge host at a private club in the capital, and regularly shared selfies of herself on her Instagram feed.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu

Handle: gemowen_1

Followers on 8 June: 353,000

When Essex actress Ekin-Su enters the villa she will take the follower top spot from Gemma.

She also shares plenty of selfies from her travels across the world, from the US to Turkey.

When is Love Island on TV?

The eighth season of Love Island will premiere on ITV2 at 9pm on 6 June, and will be available to watch on the ITV Hub shortly after it is first broadcast.