There’s still time to apply for this year’s series if you want to spend your summer in the Love island villa

Fans of reality TV show Love Island do not have long to wait until the launch of this year’s hotly anticipated series.

So when will Love Island 2022 be on our screens, and can you still apply to be on the show?

Here’s everything you need to know.

When does Love Island start in 2022?

ITV confirmed that the series will begin on Monday 6 June at 9pm on Twitter, on Tuesday 24 May.

A GIF, posted to the official Love Island Twitter page, revealed the official launch time alongside the caption “Here’s your first hot date of the summer #LoveIsland is back Monday 6th June on @itv2 and @itvhub!”

The GIF also showed that the tagline for this year’s series is “Love is ours, we own it.”

Last month, The Sun exclusively revealed that Love Island would return to our screens on Monday 6 June.

It was also reported at the same time that filming for the 2022 series of the hit ITV 2 began in April.

An Insider told The Sun : “Fans can expect a long, hot summer of fun from the villa from 6 June.”

The insider also suggested that the 2022 series would be longer than the six to eight weeks that fans of the steamy, and often controversial, dating show have come to expect.

“This series is going to be the longest ever and it’s from a brand new location so it’s all very exciting.”

When will Love island 2022 be on TV? ?

Love Island 2022 will start at 9pm on ITV2 on Monday 6 June.

After that, it is likely that the show will air every night at the same time, in line with the format seen by the previous series.

Every episode will show new content that has happened in the villa over the previous 24 hours, except the episodes which air on a Saturday night which have always been a highlights show.

Who will present the show this year?

Laura Whitmore , who began presenting the show in 2020, is also set to return as the host.

Her husband, show narrator Iain Stirling, is also expected to return.

Where is the Love Island villa in 2022?

The dating show, which has run for seven series’, has previously been filmed in a villa on the island of Mallorca in Spain, however, its precise location was always kept secret by bosses.

The 2022 series, however, will allegedly be filmed in a new top secret location.

Can I still apply to be on Love Island 2022?

It appears that the application process process for Love Island 2022 is still open, despite the main contestants being announced.

A statement on the application form states that applications will remain open until a closing date is announced on the Love Island Website .

At the time of writing, no closing date had been posted on the website.

You can fill in the Love Island 2022 application form online for your chance to be on the show.

How does Love Island work?

Love Island was an ITV celebrity dating show when it was launched in 2005.

The first series was called Celebrity Love Island, but by the time the second series aired in 2006 the word celebrity had been dropped from the name.

In the early days, 12 single celebrities would spend five weeks on an island in Fiji and the final couple at the end would win £100,000.

The show was then axed due to disappointing ratings.

In 2015, ITV announced that the show would be returning - but with everyday people rather than celebrities.

Since then, it has been hugely successful and influential.

Love Island became ITV2’s most watched show in the network’s history in 2018, and in 2020 it was the most watched TV show among its target audience of 16 to 34 year olds.

The show involves a group of contestants, referred to as islanders, living in isolation from the outside world in a villa and being filmed 24/7.

To remain in the villa, the islanders must couple up with another islander, whether it be for love, friendship or money.

The islanders have to complete challenges throughout the show to be able to keep their place.

There are frequent re-coupling ceremonies where each islander must decide to keep their current partner or dump them in favour of someone else.

An islander will be asked to leave the villa if they become single after one of these re-coupling ceremonies, and the viewing public are also able to vote people out too.

At the end of the series, one couple is chosen by viewers to win £50,000. That’s not where the drama ends, though.

Each person in the couple is handed an envelope; one is empty and one has the money.

The person with the money must then decide whether they are going to share it with their partner or keep it all for themselves.

In all seven series of Love Island UK so far the person with the money has decided to split the cash with their beau, and they have each taken home £25,000.

Why is Love Island controversial?

The show has been controversial over the years.

During the second season in 2016, Malia Arkian only spent a matter of hours in the villa before she was removed from the series by the producers after an altercation with Kady McDermott.

Later during the same series, Zara Holland was stripped of her Miss Great Britain title because she was intimate on the show with fellow contestant Alex Bowen.

Contestants Sophie Gradon and Mike Thalassitis died by suicide after appearing on the show in 2016 and 2017 respectively.

Gradon’s boyfriend Aaron Armstrong also died by suicide about 20 days after her death.