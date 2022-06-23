The London boy made his debut in the Love Island villa on Wednesday night’s espiode, and is sure to stir up trouble in some of the couples

Real estate developer Charlie Radnedge has joined the 2022 cast of Love Island. (Credit: ITV)

Antoher wekk of Love Island means another bombshell dropped into the villa.

We’ve already seen newbies Ekin-Su and Jay make waves in the villa when they arrived, so could new boy Charlie Radnedge be heading for the same drama?

Here’s everything you need to know about the new boy in the villa.

Who is Charlie Radnedge?

Charlie is a London boy, proclaiming in his introduction VT that although he sounds “posh”, he wouldn’t necessarily class himself that way.

While he might not consider himself posh, his education certainly points the other way, having attended the £13,000-per-term boarding school The Otatory School in Oxfordshire as a youngster.

The ex-university rugby boy attended Newcastle University from 2013 until 2016, before moving on to study at Henley Business School.

The new boy has said that his friends would describe him as “quite chilled, a good friend, quite loyal, very friendly but also can be outgoing and loud”.

As for his Love Island experience, Charlie says that it will give him a new challenge outside of his usual London dating bubble: “I date quite a lot in London and I’ve been single for three years, so I’m not having that much success in that department, so why not try something new.”

What does Charlie Radnedge do for a job?

Charlie currently works as a real estate developer, having gained his master’s degree in Real Estate from Henley Business School.

What age is Charlie Radnedge?

Charlie is 28-years-old.

Does Charlie Radnedge have Instagram?

Love Island contestant and their Instagram handles come part and parcel every year, and for Charlie, it is no different.

The real estate developer is active on @charlieradnedge and often shares workout pictures and jealousy-inducing holoday snaps.

Who does he have his eye on in the Love Island villa?

The 28-year-old definitely feels that he can give the current Love Island boys a run for their money, saying: “I am probably slightly more mature than some other people in the Villa. I’ve got some things figured out. I think I’m ready to settle down, basically.”

As for who he could be making a move for, Charlie admitted that he likes “fiery” women, with Ekin-Su firmly in his cross hairs.

But she may not be the only one he’s got his eye on.

He said: “Ekin-Su is more towards my classic type. Paige seems like a very, very nice girl. Tasha seems like good fun as well. I find her quite intriguing - I want to find out more about her.

“I might get on with someone I didn’t fancy before. I’m very much on the personality side of things and whether you vibe with someone.”

Charlie says that although he is very competitive when it comes to love, he would not “step on people’s toes if they’re good friends of mine”.