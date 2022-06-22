The 26 year old will join the likes of Gemma Owen as an islander with a famous parent

After something of a slow start, Love Island has fully gotten into the swing of things - we’ve seen islanders come and go , couples get together and break up, and a fair few fights as well.

Now, it wouldn’t be an episode of Love Island if it didn’t end with giving the audience a taste of what’s in store for them the next night, and tonight (Wednesday 22 June) it looks like newest bombshell Antigoni Buxton is set to turn some heads in the villa .

This is everything you need to know.

Who is Antigoni Buxton?

Buxton is a 26 year old singer-songwriter from London who will join the likes of Gemma and her famous former footballer father Michael Owen as an islander with a famous parent - Buxton’s mother is celebrity TV chef Tonia.

Ahead of her daughter making her way into the villa, Tonia shared a post on her Instagram which said: “I can not believe that my @antigoni is in the Love Island Villa, she mentioned she would be sunbathing this week, I didn’t think she meant in Mallorca!

“We are all so excited for you and know you will be amazing! You have always been an island girl, so I know you will fit right in!

“Hoping you all love and support my girl, I know she will make us proud!

“Tune in to my stories every night where I will be commentating the show, or trying to!”

When Buxton was 20, she was signed to Island Records by its former president Darcus Beese. She has since left to start her own independent label called Sirena Records.

Antiongi Buxton is a 26 year old singer-songwriter from London (Photo: Antigoni Buxton/@antigoni)

This year, Buxton has released two singles, called Red Flag and Hit List, and an EP titled A1 which features four songs - 2 Steps, Boosting, Good as Gold and Is It Any Wonder?.

Her newest upcoming song, available to be pre-saved on platforms like Spotify and Apple Music, is called You Can Have Him.

Currently, Buxton has 33,000 followers on Instagram.

What has she said about going on Love Island?

When asked by ITV why she wants to go on Love Island, and why now, Buxton said: “I’ve been single for almost a year and a half and the whole of last year my goal has been to have as many different experiences as possible.

“I really just want to say “yes” to things. Why not? It’ll be fun. I’m a Cypriot girl and I love being in the sun. I’ve got nothing to lose!”

She said that she is going to bring “positive energy” into the villa and that, when she likes someone, she “really puts 100% into them”.

Antigoni Buxton said that something guaranteed to give her the ick is someone being stingy (Photo: Antigoni Buxton/@antigoni)

Buxton also added that if she only had one chance to impress someone, she would “grab my guitar and play a song”.

Keeping her cards close to her chest, she opted not to name any boys that may have caught her eye in the villa, instead saying: “I need to meet somebody in person and see their energy and vibe.”

When asked what gives her the ick, Buxton said: “Someone who is stingy! It’s not about money but I think being stingy is a character trait and it coincides with someone who is quite selfish with their time.”

When will she enter the villa?

Buxton will make her appearance in the villa in tonight’s episode, Wednesday 22 June, at 9pm on ITV2 and the ITV Hub.

If you’ve fallen behind in season eight of Love Island then do not panic - you can catch up on all episodes that have been aired so far on the ITV Hub .

It’s free to watch Love Island on the ITV Hub, however you will have to watch ads.

If you want to opt for an ad free watching experience then you can always go for ITV Hub+ , which allows you to stream ITV content without adverts.