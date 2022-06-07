Love Island has returned to ITV2 will a brand new Majorca villa for season eight of the dating show

Love Island is back on our screens for an eighth season of the popular and chaotic dating show.

Laura Whitmore has returned to host the series whilst her husband, comedian Iain Stirling will continue on as the series narrator.

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new season kicked off with a twist, as the public decided how the first couplings of the show would go.

Laura Whitmore returned to host season 8 of Love Island

The episode was full of drama as Italian Davide entered the villa after all the singles had coupled up, and was given 24 hours to get to know the women and choose one to couple with himself, putting one of the men at risk of being booted out of the villa.

It looks like season eight will be just as conflict driven as previous seasons of the show, with discord being sewn from the off.

But how long will season eight be on TV for, when will the season finale air, will there be a reunion special, and how long are the episodes?

Here is everything you need to know:

How long will Love Island season 8 be on TV for?

ITV2 has not confirmed exactly how long season eight will go on for, but it is likely to be roughly eight weeks.

This is how long the last two summer seasons of the show ran for in 2019 and 2021, while 2020’s winter season ran for just six weeks.

Season seven ran for 49 episodes between 28 June and 23 August 2021, with new episodes running every day of the week except Saturdays.

Monday-Friday and Sunday’s episodes show the challenges, couplings, mundane conversations and deep chats the islanders have been involved in.

On Saturdays, a special episode featuring unaired material from across the week is aired, allowing the islanders to have a day off.

The season premiere was 1hr 35 mins long, but normal episodes will run for just over an hour from 9pm-10.05pm.

Italian hunk Davide entered the villa to shake things up at the end of the season premiere

When is the Love Island season 8 finale?

Again, there has been no official confirmation of when the Love Island season eight finale will take place, but it will probably be eight weeks from the first episode.

The season seven finale, on August 23 2021, was exactly eight weeks after the premiere on June 28.

Therefore, as season eight started on 6 June, the finale can be expected to air on Monday 1 August.

The finale will see which couple will be crowned Love Island winners and awarded with £50,000.

The winning couple will receive an envelope each - one will have the £50,000 prize in and the other will have nothing.

The person with the money must then decide if they will split the prize with their partner or pocket the money for themselves.

Will there be a reunion episode?

A special reunion episode is also expected to air a couple of weeks after the finale, which will see the couples from the series discuss how things have gone outside the villa.

Last year’s painfully awkward reunion came 13 days after the season finale, airing on Sunday 5 September.