The hit ITV reality show returns as only three couples stay together from last season

As season 8 of Love Island premieres on ITV2, fans wonder where the cast of the 2021 reality dating show are now.

Out of the seven couples from Love Island 2021, just three have made it work on the outside of the notorious villa, while the other four have called it quits.

Despite contestants entering the show looking for love, some leave without finding a relationship but are able to work with big companies instead.

What is Love Island about?

Since 2015, the ITV reality show has seen a group of men and women participate in a series of games and tasks with a partner, that they have the opportunity to swap with, until they find the love of their life.

The Love Island finalists in 2021, clockwise from top left: Millie, Chloe, Kaz, Faye, Teddy, Tyler, Toby, and Liam (ITV)

The show is organised as a fly on the wall series, like Big Brother, in a house with lots of cameras, as contestants chase love and a huge cash prize.

Love Island 2022 returns to the island of Mallorca with a brand new villa, while previously, the show has been set in Fiji for the first season, and Cape Town for a winter version.

Caroline Flack hosted the dating show with comedian Iain Stirling as the narrator, before Stirling’s wife Laura Whitmore took over following Flack’s passing in 2020.

Where are the contestants of Love Island 2021 now?

A year on from season 7 of Love Island, we take a look at where the couples are now.

Mille Court and Liam Reardon

The 2021 winners Millie and Liam may have seen some ups and downs in the Love Island villa, however since they won the shared cash prize of £50,000, the couple have gone from strength to strength.

At first, the winners had to handle a long-distance relationship between Wales and Essex, but last November, Millie and Liam moved in together.

Liam has started working in property by doing up houses in Wales, whilst Millie has collections with Asos and Ego, and an alleged six-figure deal with eyelash company Eyelure.

Millie Court and Liam Reardon - then and now (Pics:Getty)

Faye Winter and Teddy Soares

While Faye and Teddy were in the villa, the couple sparked 25,000 Ofcom complaints after an explosive argument aired on ITV2 - however, the third place contestants remain happy back in the UK.

Similar to the 2021 winners, Faye and Teddy moved in together last November and they attend many events.

Teddy was named a brand ambassador for Jack Wills alongside Faye’s growing property and homeware businesses and a deal with hair brand Razzl Dazzl.

Faye Winter and Teddy Soares, then and now (Pics:Getty)

Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran

As two of the most iconic contestants from last year’s show with their on-off relationship, Chloe and Toby kept the audience on the edge of their seats, but ended as the runners up.

Shortly after the final, the pair fought break-up rumours and have been claimed to move in together.

The face of JD Women, Chloe has her own up and coming Youtube channel, and Toby plays for football team Hashtag plus models for BoohooMan.

Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran, then and now (Pics:Getty)

Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank

Just three months after leaving the Love Island villa, Kaz and Tyler called it quits.

And although the couple did not find love, both Kaz and Tyler have gone onto exciting things with Kaz modelling for lingerie brand Boux Avenue and Tyler doing work for BoohooMan.

The split was announced in a joint statement on social media: “We are extremely sad to announce that we have decided to end our romantic relationship.We have had a fantastic journey and we will always have a special bond between us.”

Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank, then and now (Pics:Getty)

Mary Bedford and Aaron Simpson

Love Island fans saw Mary friendzone Aaron on the AfterSun episode of the series, we found out that they broke up only days after leaving the villa.

Mary declared that “personal issues” got in the way of their relationship, but both have found personal success since.

Aaron has done sponsored posts for NovaMan and has presented the Cheltenham Races, as Mary has gone onto model for Boux Avenue, MissGuided and others.

Lucinda Strafford and Aaron Francis

Lucinda struck up a romance with Aaron after Brad McClleland was sent home from the reality show, yet the pair decided to remain friends.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Lucinda said: “Unfortunately, both of us didn’t find actual love in the villa. We’re great friends, I know I can come to him for anything.”

Since then, Lucinda was named as a brand ambassador for I Saw It First and has also modelled for companies.

Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish

Some couples last outside the villa, while others do not even make it out - Liberty and Jake broke up days before leaving the Mallorca house, but have found individual success.

Liberty has taken part in Dancing on Ice 2022 and has brand deals with The Style as Jake stayed local doing sponsored posts for NovaMan.

When is Love Island 2022 on and how can I watch it?

The next season of Love Island premieres on 6 June 2022 on ITV2 and ITV Hub.