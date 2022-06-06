England are stepping up their preparations for the 2022 World Cup, and questions remain over which of England’s Euro 2020 Final side should start in Qatar.

There’s less than six months to go until Senegal and the Netherlands open the 2022 World Cup at the Al Thumama Stadium.

England’s campaign will get underway three hours later, when they take on Iran in the first of their six matches in Group B.

The World Cup takes place almost a year and a half after the Three Lions reached the Euro 2020 final against Italy.

Gareth Southgate’s side had surprised fans with an entertaining run to the Wembley Stadium finale, with most of the starting line-up enjoying brilliant tournaments in their own right.

However, a thrilling summer has been followed up by some poor seasons for a number of England’s stars and they could now face being axed from the World Cup team.

We take a look at England’s Euro 2020 final starting XI and decide who should start or be replaced for their November opener against Iran...

Jordan Pickford - IN

Jordan Pickford didn’t have too much competition for his spot at the Euro 2020 tournament and Gareth Southgate’s faith in him certainly paid off after another impressive tournament.

Aaron Ramsdale’s performances this season have raised questions as to whether he could replace Pickford for England, but Southgate is likely to keep faith with his tried and tested option.

While Everton have had an incredibly poor campaign, Pickford has been b6rilliant and is unfairly criticised by those outside of the Toffees fanbase.

As well as this, the 28-year-old has been exceptional in an England shirt since the 2018 World Cup and has certainly not done anything wrong to see him lose his place.

Kieran Trippier - OUT

While Kieran Trippier didn’t perform poorly at the Euros, it seemed like the only reason for his inclusion was because of his free kick ability.

England have a number of brilliant right-backs and there is no doubt it will be Trent Alexander-Arnold and Reece James battling it out for the starting position.

The Liverpool defender edges it for me and I think the Three Lions could definitely do with his crossing in the team, but I wouldn’t be disappointed with James starting either.

Kyle Walker - OUT

Walker played in central defence against Italy as we played three at the back, while he spent a majority of the tournament on the right of a back four.

If we were to play back three in our first match of the World Cup then I would start Walker, however I would be surprised if Southgate opted for that formation against Iran.

With one less defender on the pitch, I would bring in Phil Foden to add to the midfield.

The 22-year-old was sidelined for the Euro 2020 final and I’m sure the game could have gone very differently if he had started.

John Stones - IN

I like John Stones for both Man City and England and I don’t think there would be a question as to whether he would be included but instead who would play alongside him.

With plenty of debate surrounding Southgate’s other centre-back options, it seems like Stones position will be pretty safe.

Harry Maguire - IN

This is a very difficult inclusion and my heart has said for months that Harry Maguire should not be in the England team at any costs.

The defender has been terrible for Manchester United this season and if he was to play like that for the Three Lions, he would have no chance.

However, Maguire is actually very good for the international team and I have no complaints with how he has performed at the previous two major tournaments.

My only issue with this is that it means Fikayo Tomori wouldn’t be included, however I think experience is invaluable and the AC Milan centre-back would have to settle for a spot on the bench on this occasion.

Luke Shaw - OUT

Despite our growing number of right-backs, we aren’t quite as strong on the left.

While Shaw was one of our best players at the Euros, he has had another poor campaign for United this season.

Ben Chilwell has been out for most of the season due to injury, however I think he has become a much more reliable defender than Shaw and I would much prefer him to start for England at the World Cup if fit.

Declan Rice - IN

Declan Rice’s inclusion is one of the easiest.

The West Ham midfielder was absolutely superb for England last summer and has been even better this season as David Moyes’ side have found success in both the Premier League and the Europa League.

He will undoubtedly be one of the first names on the teamsheet.

Kalvin Phillips - OUT

Phillips was another player that had a brilliant Euro 2020 tournament, however he has spent most of this season out injured and that is likely to have an impact on his role at the World Cup.

There has been a number of midfielders that have been able to excel in Phillips’ absence and I would personally love Jude Bellingham to take his place.

The teenager has shown his quality for Borussia Dortmund and has continued to shine for England too, despite only being 18.

Mason Mount - OUT

This is a controversial one given Mount’s ever presence in the England line-up, however I have a couple of reasons why I think he should be benched.

The Chelsea man has had a superb season domestically, however I do think he underperforms when it comes to international matches.

While England enjoyed a very good Euro tournament, I don’t think Mount had much of an influence on it and I think we could benefit much more from someone like Bukayo Saka.

The Arsenal winger has also had a stellar season and has mostly looked very positive when he was played for England.

Also, I think Foden and Mount would both be better off in the attacking midfield position which could only be occupied by one player and I would prefer to see Foden given a chance.

Raheem Sterling - IN

Raheem Sterling will most likely be another one of the first on Southgate’s teamsheet.

His performances at the Euros showed that he doesn’t need to be playing really well to have an influence, having scored three important goals on their journey to the final.

He can be frustrating to watch in an England shirt at times but I think we would struggle a lot without him in the team.

Harry Kane - IN

This one doesn’t really need explaining.

Harry Kane is one of the best strikers in world football and has continued to impress for England - even if it has often been from the penalty spot.

Even if the Tottenham forward wasn’t in his best form, Tammy Abraham has been the only other striker that could even be considered in the starting line-up due to a brilliant debut season in Rome.

Final starting XI