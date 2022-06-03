The Manchester City midfielder will miss two England matches, after testing positive for Covid-19.

England face Hungary and Germany in key Nations League fixtures, but the Three Lions will be without Manchester City’s Phil Foden.

The City playmaker has become a key part of Gareth Southgate’s squad and will be missed during the two away figures.

The 22-year-old has made 15 senior appearances and has scored twice for his country. Foden was in terrific form for his club last season, earning a nomination for PFA Young Player of the Year.

England will play Hungary at the Puskas Arena again and last time they played there, the England players were subject to racist abuse. This time around the game will be played behind closed doors with a reduced crowd of 30,000.

Southgate has confirmed that Foden will be back for the home fixtures against Italy and Hungary.

Why is Foden out of the games?

Phil Foden has been sent home from the England team after testing positive for Covid-19.

After the player has fully recovered, he will reconvene with the Three Lions for the ties against Hungary and Italy at Molineux.

Similarly, England U21 player Harvey Elliot has been sent home from their squad for a positive test also.

What has been said?

While speaking to the press, Gareth Southgate said: “Phil Foden has tested positive for Covid so he has had to leave.

“Hopefully he will be able to meet up when we come back from Germany. It depends on his symptoms and how his breathing is. It affects everyone differently.”

On playing at the infamous Puskas Stadium once again, Southgate added: “We have got to deal with whatever comes to us. We have made our feelings clear on where we stand on inclusivity and our feelings in terms of racism and its unacceptability.

“Hopefully the young people in the stadium will realise why this opportunity has happened. We have got to keep doing the right things and setting the right example.”