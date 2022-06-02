BT Sport’s Jules Breach will host Nations League coverage of England games.

England’s first Nations League match in 2022 is just two days away with several young footballers hoping to make their international debut against Hungary.

Jordan Henderson and the Manchester United trio of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Jesse Lingard have all missed out on their Nations League call-up as Gareth Southgate brings in fresh faces in Jarrod Bowen and James Justin.

England’s upcoming match against Hungary is set to be played behind closed doors at the Puskas Arena as punishment after both UEFA and FIFA gave sanctions to the Hungarian FA.

During Hungary’s last match against England, their fans directed racist abuse towards Jude Bellingham and Raheem Sterling, leading to a punishment of two matches behind closed doors.

However, a UEFA loophole has meant that the Puskas Arena is set to expect over 30,000 spectators. School children are allowed to attend behind closed doors with one adult for every 10 children permitted.

As England prepare for their first Nations League match of the year, here is all you need to know about who will be covering the football matches for Channel 4...

When is UEFA Nations League?

The tournament began on Wednesday 1 June 2022 and will conclude with the final and third-place match on 18 June 2023.

England’s first match is on Saturday 4 June 2022 and kick-off is scheduled for 5pm BST.

All of England’s matches are available to watch on Channel 4 and can be watched on catch-up on All4

Michael Owen, who will be a Nations League pundit, during match against Germany in 2001

Who is leading the coverage?

The journalist and presenter Jules Breach will be leading the main coverage for England’s matches in the Nations League.

Breach has been a key part of the BT Sport Score show along with Darrell Currie since 2016 and has also presented Thursday night Europa League matches as well as working as a reporter for the channel.

On the announcement of her working for Channel 4, Breach said: “Watching England games as a little girl with my dad is what made me fall in love with the beautiful game, so it is an absolute honour to be presenting the coverage on England’s new home for football, Channel 4.

“We are so excited to bring fun, fresh energy to England’s upcoming matches that reflects the young, inspiring Three Lions squad we have all dared to dream with.”

Who are the pundits on Channel 4’s Nations League coverage

Former England star and Ballon d’Or winner Michael Owen will join Jules Breach as a pundit for the Nations League.

He scored a stunning hat-trick in 2001 during England’s match against Germany in their 2002 World Cup qualificiation campaign.

England Women’s international Jordan Nobbs will also be in the pundits box along with former West Ham, Chelsea and Liverpool star Joe Cole.

Former England full-back Ashley Cole and women’s football star Eni Aluko will also be around during England’s match against Hungary to offer analysis.

Who are the Channel 4 commentators for Nations League?

Match of the Day’s Steve Bower will be leading the way for Channel 4’s commentary and has said: “I was delighted to commentate on the Lionesses on Channel 4 in 2017 and am now thrilled to be with the men’s team for exciting coverage across these games. It’s a real privilege to call these national moments and I’m really looking forward to it.”