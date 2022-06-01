‘Behind closed doors’ fixture will have 30,000 fans in attendance at Puskas Arena.

Hungary will host England for their first Nations League match on Saturday 4 June and while the match is set to be played behind closed doors, there are likely to be around 30,000 fans in attendance in the Hungarian capital.

Hungary were served a three-match spectator ban by the UEFA in June 2021 as punishment for racist abuse from Hungarian fans during Euros 2020.

While they were waiting to serve this ban, Hungary was then handed a separate two-game ban by FIFA after Hungarian fans directed further racist abuse towards England’s players when the two teams met in a World Cup Qualifier.

However, a loophole in UEFA’s regulations have been found that will see 30,000 fans attend the Puskas Arena this weekend.

Here is all you need to know about the loophole ahead of England’s fixture in Hungary this weekend...

What does UEFA say?

Page 41 of UEFA’s Disciplinary Procedure states that only 55 people from each team delegation can attend, including the players, along with 120 special guests and VIPs from the visiting team.

However, the procedure also writes that “children under the age of 14 from schools and/or football academies can be invited to the match free of charge.”

Hungarian fans at Wembley in October

There is no limit to the number who can attend under these rules and the Hungarian FA has revealed they have received around 30,000 registrations for complimentary tickets, from children and their guardians.

The Hungarian FA is also expecting to receive many more applications for tickets before the game kicks off on Saturday.

Has this happened before?

This loophole was used back in September during a UEFA Europa League fixture between Rangers and Sparta Prague.

The game had been expected to be played behind closed doors after the Czech fans directed racist abuse at the Ibrox players but Glen Kamara was routinely booed by a crowd of 10,000 Sparta Prague fans after it fell into the same loophole.

Many of these 10,000 were made up of schoolchildren.

When is Hungary v England?

England will travel to the Hungarian capital for Saturday 4 June 2022. Kick-off is set for 5pm BST and the match will be held at the Puskas Arena Park, Budapest.

How to watch Hungary v England

The match will be available to watch live on Channel 4 with coverage starting from 4.15pm.

Viewers can also live stream the match via All 4.

What happened last time Hungary played England?

The last time these two sides met was in the World Cup Qualifiers in October and ended in a 1-1 draw with goals from John Stones and a penalty from Roland Sallai.

However, that is not what the match has been remembered for.

The Hungarian fans booed England players as they took the knee and were then seen holding up an anti-kneeling banner.

Soon after the first whistle blew, the fighting began with police quickly becoming involved with Hungary’s black-shirted ultras and officers appearing to use batons in a bid to quell the disruption.

Back in September, when England beat Hungary 4-0 at the Puskas Arena, Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham were subjected to racially targeted abuse as Hungarian fans threw caps at them while shouting monkey chants.

