Live football will return to terrestrial TV as Gareth Southgate’s side kick off their campaign in Budapest.

The England men’s national team are back in action this weekend as they kick off their latest UEFA Nations League campaign away to Hungary.

The Puskás Aréna Park in Budapest will be the venue as Garet Southgate’s side play their first competitive match since beating San Marino 10-0 in the final match of their FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying campaign back in November.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Three Lions had back-to-back friendly wins over Ivory Coast and Switzerland in March and these latest fixtures will serve as further preparations for the World Cup finals in Qatar later this year.

Ahead of the fixture, here is everything you need to know about how to watch the match on UK television and online:

What time does Hungary v England kick off?

The match is scheduled for a 5pm (BST) kick off on Saturday, June 5, 2022.

Budapest’s Puskás Aréna Park will host the match which is officially being played behind closed doors after the Hungarian FA were punished for racist abuse directed towards England players from their fans during the World Cup qualifier in Budapest on September 2.

However, there are expected to be around 3000 Hungarian supporters in attendance due to a loophole which allows children to attend along with one accompanying adult.

What channel is Hungary v England on?

Channel 4 will be broadcasting the match exclusively in the UK.

Build up for the match starts at 4:15pm BST.

The broadcaster won the right to show England’s Nations League matches as well as Euro 2024 qualifiers and friendlies over the next two years.

ITV and Sky were the previous broadcasters for England men’s international matches.

England’s matches at the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar will still be broadcast live on the BBC and ITV.

Hungary v England live stream

The match can be live streamed via All4, Channel 4’s online service which can be accessed via a web browser or via the app.

The All4 app is available to download from all mainstream app stores.

Hungary v England betting odds

England are the heavy favourites to win the match, starting off at 1/3.

Hungary are 8/1 to get the victory while the draw is priced at 7/2.

England to win 1-0 is the lowest priced correct score bet at 4/1 while skipper Harry Kane is the favourite to score the first goal 9/4.

Kane netted four goals in England’s last competitive match against San Marino and can be backed to score a hat-trick against Hungary at 17/1.

Hungary v England head-to-head record

England were 4-0 winners the last time they travelled to Budapest with Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane, Harry Maguire and Declan Rice on the scoresheet in September 2021.

However, Hungary put up much more of a fight at Wembley in October and were able to secure a 1-1 draw as they took the lead through a Roland Sallai penalty before John Stones equalised for the Three Lions.

The two nations have faced each other 24 times in their history, with England winning 16, Hungary winning just five and there being three draws.